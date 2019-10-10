‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Bares Cleavage In Black Bikini Alongside Her Co-Star Lena Paul

Actress Maitland Ward, 42, who previously starred as Rachel in Boy Meets World, took to Instagram and thrilled her 765,000 followers on the popular social media platform with a little help from her friend. The woman who stood beside Ward in the photo is the American pornographic film actress, Lena Paul, who is 25-years-old.

Ward posed in a tiny black bikini. The top had strategically placed triangle fabric connected by a string protecting her modesty. The suit tied around her neck and featured gold trim, and the small bottoms had matching gold trim on the sides. The cut of the bikini accented the model’s nipped-in waist. The redhead’s hair fell in soft waves to her shoulders, and she accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings. Soft makeup highlighted Ward’s striking blue eyes. Next to her stood another woman, whom the actress identified as her friend Lena. The blond wore a red bikini that revealed her cleavage and showed off her flat stomach. Lena’s blond hair hung straight over her shoulder and down her back. She wore similar soft makeup and wore large gold hoop earrings.

The two women posed beside each other with one arm around one another. They each tugged on their bikini bottoms with their other hands. In the caption, Ward revealed that she and Lena have a scene dropping soon called “When Superstars Collide.”

The adult film star hashtagged her post, which makes it seem as if she and Lena will enjoy each other without men during their scene. In just over an hour, nearly 10,000 people hit the “like” button in support of the actress’s latest share. Plus, more than 150 people also took a moment to leave a positive comment for the actress, who recently starred in a feature-length adult movie named Drive, The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Yesssssss! Lena is soooo dope! Maitland is making all the flyest moves!” one fan complimented the adult star.

“I’m ready. Been crushing since you played Rachel on BMW! I’m crushing even more now!” admitted another fan of the actress, who began her career in daytime TV on The Bold and the Beautiful as Jessica Forrester in 1994.

Loading...

“Now that’s going to be epic. The clash of the titans,” a third gushed.

Fans praised the actress for the way she’s managed to set the Internet on fire in recent days and generate buzz around her newly released movie and scenes.

“Wow! Can’t wait. You are burning up the internet, and there’s no stopping you now,” one person declared.