‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Victor Gives Victoria Newman Enterprises

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, October 9, brings an ultimatum from Victoria to Victor. Plus, Mariah is onto Theo, Cane shows up in Vegas, and Lola advises Kyle.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) rejected Billy’s (Jason Thompson) job offer at Jabot. She let him know that she had no intention of giving up on Newman Enterprises. Then, Victoria marked straight to Victor (Eric Braeden), and she gave him an ultimatum. Victoria told her dad that he could either give her the family company right now or she would start her own competing brand, and he would spend the rest of his life fighting her. It boiled down to Victor giving Victoria her way or him losing his daughter. Victor shocked Victoria by offering her his chair. Victoria’s actions reminded Victor of himself, which is why he decided she is ready to be the CEO of his company, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

In Las Vegas, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) asked Adam (Mark Grossman) to let her in on his revenge plans. He insisted there weren’t any plans. Phyllis urged her one-time partner in crime to return to Genoa City, and she challenged him to a game of cards. If he won, she’d leave, but if Phyllis won, Adam would have to go home. Phyllis won. Then, Cane (Daniel Goddard) knocked on Adam’s door, and everybody agreed the situation was interesting.

Meanwhile, Theo (Tyler Johnson) tried to tell Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that he quit. However, Mariah told Theo she already knew that Devon (Bryton James) fired him for trying to throw her under the bus. Then Mariah gave Theo some life advice. She advised her former employee to get a clue, and she let him know that at one point, she was just like him.

Loading...

Speaking of advice, Lola (Sasha Calle) offered Kyle (Michael Mealor) some. She advised her husband to let Billy (Jason Thompson) hang himself at work, and Kyle liked the idea, especially since Jack (Peter Bergman) wanted both of them to share duties. The happy couple also house shopped online, but they were not able to find anything that they liked.

Summer (Hunter King) met up with Theo, and he told her about getting fired. She said if Theo cannot work with Devon, then he can’t work with anybody. Summer also snarked that life isn’t one big social media feed, and Theo called Summer out for being hypocritical. Later, at Jabot, Summer advised Kyle to focus on his life with Lola and not as much on work.