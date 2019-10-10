‘Vikings’ Season 6: Creator Discusses The Potential Of Rollo Returning In Final Season

Michael Hirst speaks out on the possibility of Rollo returning in Season 6 of 'Vikings.'

Michael Hirst, the creator and writer behind History Channel’s hit historical drama series, Vikings, recently spoke out about the potential of Rollo (Clive Standen) returning in Season 6.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Rollo (Clive Standen) is the older brother of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) in Vikings. Initially aligned heavily with the Vikings, Rollo went on to strategically marry into Frankish nobility and left his pagan ways behind. Leaving Scandinavia, he settled into Christian life in Frankia.

However, in Season 5 of Vikings, Rollo did make a return to Kattegat as Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) made a play for the location. During this time, he and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) had a conversation that placed Rollo as a possible father to Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). Previously, it had always been assumed that Bjorn was the son of Lagertha and Ragnar.

The potential is there that this visit will be the last time viewers get to see Rollo in the series since Season 6 is the final season. However, Cinema Blend recently had the opportunity to ask Hirst about whether or not Rollo will return one more time.

“Well, if I could tease that out a little bit,” Hirst replied.

“I would say ‘yes’ and ‘no.’ But Rollo’s re-appearance will be a huge surprise, as indeed it was rather a surprise to me. But I’ll leave it to that. I don’t want to be too evasive, but the answer in the long-term is both ‘yes’ and ‘no.'”

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

While Hirst tried not to be definitive in his answer, he did state that the emergence of Rollo will be a “huge surprise,” which has fans now very hopeful regarding Rollo’s return in Season 6 of Vikings.

There are some possibilities that could involve Rollo but won’t feature his character actually being sighted. As Cinema Blend points out, a statue of Rollo could be resurrected in the final season of Vikings. Alternatively, viewers might only get a glimpse of the character in flashback sequences. Of course, it is likely that viewers will have to tune into Season 6 in order to find out more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. This will be the final season but Michael Hirst is currently in negotiations for a spinoff series based on other characters from the Viking sagas.