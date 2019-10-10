Australian Bombshell Jem Wolfie Shows Off Curvy Booty In Leggings For New Workout Video

Australia’s Jem Wolfie, a curvaceous model with 2.7 million followers on Instagram, added a dose of fitspiration to the platform when she posted a video of herself working out in a pair of leggings and a sports bra.

In the clip, the blonde bombshell does a series of pushups, leg lifts, and squats with a resistance band. The video is strategically shot from behind and each squat emphasizes the curve of Jem’s derriere. She also does some cardio in the video at one point as you can see her running up an outdoor spiral staircase.

The caption reveals that this is a bit of promotional content for VPX Sports, a line of sports nutrition supplements and performance drinks created by Bang Energy. The workout footage is interspersed with shots of Jem drinking one of their products which is called Reign.

But fans didn’t seem all that focused on the product placement. Instead, they seemed more keen on complimenting Jem’s voluptuous figure.

“You look so good,” one fan wrote.

“Looking better than ever,” another added.

“Wish u were my trainer,” a third commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous love you beautiful,” a fourth gushed.

As you can imagine, this is hardly the first time that Jem has gotten this level of adoration in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar compliments when she posted a series of photos of herself rocking a white bikini that seemed to be more than a couple of sizes too small for her on top. The fabric of the bikini top seemed barely able to contain her cleavage, a fact that likely stopped several of her followers in their tracks.

The photo currently has over 160,000 likes on Instagram with more than 5,200 comments.

As Lad Bible reports, Jem Wolfie has been able to turn the adoration she gets from fans into a million-dollar income. She can reportedly make $30,000 a day from posting content on Only Fans, a social media platform where users pay a monthly fee to see the content. It is well known for being one of the few sites of its kind to allow explicit NSFW content.

Jem Wolfie is a former chef and basketball player who became popular on social media purely by chance. After a knee injury cut her sports career short, she started posting videos during her rehabilitation, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I started posting a lot of workout videos on Instagram, not only to motivate myself to get better and work out more often but hopefully to inspire others to do the same,” she said in an interview with Perth Now.

But Jem stipulated that she does not post nude photos on Only Fans, arguing that doing so would be a slippery slope into more hardcore content.

“People complain and say ‘Where’s the nudity’, but where are you going to go from there – you’ll be in full-blown porn before you know it,” she added.