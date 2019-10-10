Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Smoking Hot In Daring Black Dress With Sky-High Slit

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio may not be walking the runway for the lingerie company anymore, but she still knows how to serve up some major sex appeal on the red carpet. The beauty was recently awarded the Fashion Icon Award from GQ Middle East and collected her award in a black gown that was insanely sexy.

Ambrosio shared a triple Instagram update that flaunted her insane body in the dress. In the first snap in the series, the Brazilian bombshell shared a shot that was cropped at her thighs. Her brown hair flowed down her shoulders in voluminous waves, and she rocked a gown with a one-sleeve style and a straight neckline. Her cleavage was visible in the stunning dress, and she kept her accessories simple, opting to wear a choker so that it didn’t distract from the line of her dress. The black material clung to her curves, and a large chunk of her thigh was visible as the dress had a sky-high slit that exposed plenty of her toned leg. Her makeup was neutral in the snap, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the second snap in the series, Ambrosio posed with one hand on her hip. In the slightly more zoomed out perspective shot, her full body was on display, and her sculpted leg looked absolutely insane. She added a few extra inches to her height by pairing the dress with sexy, strappy black sandals. The lights of Abu Dhabi were visible behind her in the breathtaking shot.

Ambsorio followed it up with a snap that featured the dress from the side and highlighted the way it clung to her body and then floated down over her toned legs. The Brazilian beauty looked incredible, and her followers loved the post, which racked up over 338,000 views within just one day.

Loading...

Ambrosio was feeling herself in the black dress so much that she followed up that triple Instagram update with another triple Instagram update, and then one more after that. She seemed to want to capture every moment of the special evening, even sharing some snaps of herself posing with the award, and having a celebratory cocktail afterward with a few other event attendees.

Though she looks incredible when she’s all dolled up for a red carpet event, Ambrosio also stuns in more casual attire. The beach babe recently appeared in a snap shared on her swimsuit brand’s Instagram page, Gal Floripa, in which she rocked a black bikini top and pair of tiny white shorts and had her followers drooling.