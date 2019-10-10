Beyonce Exposes Braless Cleavage In Plunging Dress & Short Skirt, Fans Go Wild

Beyonce is looking like a snack in her latest social media update. The iconic singer posted multiple sets of photos of herself dressed to the nines on Wednesday night, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy snaps.

In each photo, Beyonce wears the same outfit — a skintight silver and black dress with a tight corset-like waist and a plunging neckline. The singer put all of her curves on full display in the ensemble, including her tiny waist, more than ample cleavage, and long, lean legs.

The former Destiny’s Child group member had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in shiny, sleek straight strands that fell down her back. She accessorized her look with dangling silver earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, and some sexy silver and black heels. In one photo she was also wearing a pair of trendy, dark sunglasses.

Beyonce’s makeup look was on point as well. The singer rocked defined eyebrows, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush on her cheeks. She added thick lashes and a dark pink glossy color on her lips to complete the glam style.

Of course, Beyonce’s 133 million followers went totally crazy for the posts. The first set of photos gained over 757,000 likes, the second group of snaps earned more than 1.2 million likes, and the final slideshow gathered nearly 900,000 likes (all in the first two hours after they were posted) from the singer’s loyal fans, who lovingly call themselves the Bey Hive.

“Queen,” one of Beyonce’s followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Too cute,” another fan stated.

“An angel sent from heaven,” one admirer gushed.

“I LOVE YOU,” a fourth comment read.

Loading...

According to E! News, Beyonce was just one of the superstars that showed up for the opening of Tyler Perry’s studio over the weekend. The singer donned a skintight golden yellow dress that hugged her enviable curves and even had a reunion with her close friends and former Destiny’s Child group members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. She also got to reconnect with her Dream Girls co-star, Jennifer Hudson, at the event.

“Jennifer Hudson performed at Tyler’s request. She and Beyonce were so happy to see each other and exchanged a big hug. Jennifer and Kelly Rowland spent time talking to each other as well,” an insider revealed, adding that Beyonce didn’t walk the red carpet, but that Kelly and Michelle shared a special moment and a hug as they arrived at the event.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Beyonce’s fashion by following Queen Bey on Instagram.