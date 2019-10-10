Carrie Underwood Flaunts Her Fabulous Legs As She Belts Out Her Tunes All Over North America

For “The Cry Pretty Tour 360,” Carrie Underwood has been hitting up stages all over North America. Last week, she was whooping it up in Nashville in a soldout concert at the iconic Bridgestone Arena and she did the same at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Meanwhile, on October 9, the country crooner showed up to entertain in Connecticut. The venue, Foxwoods Resort Casino, was alive with Carrie’s music a day before she is scheduled to hit up Boston’s TD Garden. In other words, this girl is on fire as she entertains in a different city almost every day through the end of October, according to her official website.

After Carrie finishes the month’s dates with a concert in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena on Halloween night, this busy singer will head back to Nashville and the Bridgestone Arena to host the CMA Awards on November 13.

That said, there’s no need to rush Carrie Underwood’s hectic schedule. On Wednesday, the 36-year-old mom of two shared a dynamic picture of the scene in Connecticut at Foxwoods. The photo served a double dose of the blond as her image was mightily magnified on a screen behind her as she gave her all for the happy crowd.

Once again, Carrie wore a uniform that included short shorts, allowing everyone who wanted to do so the chance to glance or ogle her amazing legs. She wore her long, luscious hair down and wild as she caressed the mic while she sang.

Within 30 minutes of posting her most recent upload at Foxwoods, Carrie earned 18,800-plus likes and more than 125 comments from amongst her 9 million Instagram fans and followers. While many admirers praised the American Idol for her performance in Connecticut, others mentioned her past and future “Cry Pretty Tour 360” concerts.

“Was amazing seeing you tonight! You killed it as always!” stated one avid fan, who added a double pink heart emoji.

Loading...

“You are the best and you will be entertainer of the year,” stated a second admirer, who was referring to the possible results for the top spot at the CMAs in November.

“I love you [carrie underwood] your an amazing person I loved watching you perform when you was here in Lafayette Louisiana,” commented a third fan, who added a string of red heart emoji.

“You were AMAZING! Your display of kindness and love was front and center during your performance,” stated yet another follower, who also added a red heart emoji.

To stay updated on Carrie Underwood, follow the country crooner on her Instagram account.