WWE’s Mandy Rose Bares Cleavage And Legs In Low-Cut Cropped Top And Daisy Dukes

WWE superstar Mandy Rose took to Instagram today and thrilled her 1.9 million followers on the popular social media platform with a custom outfit that showed off all her curves.

In the picture, Rose wore a black shirt with “Mandy” printed on it in gold, with a rose under her first name. She cut out a deep V under the t-shirt’s neckline to reveal a glimpse of her generous cleavage. The tank-style t-shirt also ended just under Rose’s chest, showing off her taut abs. The wrestler paired the look with skintight, ripped acid-wash Daisy Dukes, showing off her muscular legs as well.

Mandy, who is often billed as “God’s Greatest Creation,” wore her waist-length blonde hair in soft waves that fell over both shoulders. She completed her look with right pink eyeshadow and pink lipstick combined with contoured cheeks, all of which were visible as she struck a sassy pose with one leg bent and her hands on each hip.

In her caption, the 2014 WBFF Bikini World Champion wrote a quote about keeping her chin up because people would kill to see her fail. The hashtags included references to confidence, WWE on Fox, the upcoming WWE draft, and more. Her followers appreciated her fierce look, and nearly 56,000 people hit the “like” button in support. Additionally, over 550 users also left a comment for the WWE superstar.

WWE’s next brand draft is scheduled for October 11 on Friday Night SmackDown and October 14 on Monday Night Raw, Forbes reported.

“I hope you stay on Smackdown. It needs the goddess,” one fan replied.

“Number 1 pick in the draft,” a follower predicted.

“They need to have you be the WWE Women’s Champ,” wrote a third Instagram user.

Some people who replied also appreciated Rose’s motivational quote. Meanwhile, others chimed in with some encouragement for the wrestler.

“Honestly needed that motivation boost,” replied a follower.

“Best damn advice. Keep rising,” another noted.

“You Tell’em, Mandy!!! Stay Positive. Keep your head up!! You got this,” a third fan encouraged.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Rose got to check an item off of her bucket list recently after she appeared on the cover of the October issue of Maxim Australia. The fitness-model-turned-wrestler shared her cover, as well as a sneak peek of several pictures from the spread, which her followers appreciated.

In her latest Instagram story, the wrestler recently shared another inspirational quote. Plus, she showed a clip of herself pouring some fresh celery juice into a cup, adding a clip art of celery on top of the GIF. Finally, she shared a picture of herself with her Fire and Desire tag team partner, Sonya Deville, who also co-stars on her YouTube series, Damandyz Donuts. She let fans know that new episodes of their YouTube show debut every Saturday.