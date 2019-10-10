Kristin Cavallari Hits The Streets Of Nashville In Black Leather Miniskirt

Reality television star Kristin Cavallari’s style has evolved since she made her television debut on Laguna Beach when she was just a teenager. Nowadays, the blond bombshell is a fashionista with her very own lifestyle brand, Uncommon James. Though her insane physique would likely look incredible in anything she wore, she has cultivated a certain look for herself that is chic and elegant.

In her latest Instagram update, Cavallari shared a snap of her outfit on the streets of Nashville. Though Cavallari and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, live in the south, her style is anything but cowboy chic. Instead, Cavallari rocked an all-black look that wouldn’t be out of place on the streets of Manhattan.

The beauty rocked a black long-sleeved top with a cold shoulder detail that added a pop of visual interest to the look. She paired the top with a black leather miniskirt that showed off her toned legs and added a bit of edge to the ensemble. She finished off her outfit with a black bag and a pair of black strappy sandals that elongated her legs even more. Her blond locks were down in tousled waves, and she strutted her stuff down a cobblestone sidewalk in style.

Cavallari’s followers couldn’t get enough of the snap, and the Very Cavallari star’s post received over 47,000 likes within just one day, including one from The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge.

Her followers filled the comments section with their thoughts on the look, and shared their appreciation for her style.

“Always in impeccable style,” one fan commented.

Another fan referenced Cavallari’s caption, and said, “you hit them well favourite chick from the hills only one that can hold there own and stick up for yourself you go girl.”

Loading...

“The shoes are HOT!!!! Love love,” one follower added.

“On my way to Nashville!!! Wish I could actually meet you!!!” a fourth admirer stated.

Cavallari has been favoring sleek black looks for her nights out lately. She opted for an all-black look to hit the streets of Nashville, and also rocked a chic black attire while out attending an event with Cutler by her side. She rocked a plunging glittering mini dress that teased a bit of her insane body and paired perfectly with Cutler’s all-black look.

However, that doesn’t mean the star is afraid to rock some bold hues. The blond bombshell recently hit the Emmy Awards red carpet in a vibrant yellow dress that was a burst of sunshine.