‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Alpha Will Get Revenge For Group Entering Her Territory In Episode 1

In the Season 10 premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead, members of the communities had to cross over into the territory of the Whisperers. And, according to one of the directors of the hit zombie apocalypse series, Alpha (Samantha Morton) will not let them get away with breaking the rules.

Previously, in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, borders had been set by the Whisperers leader Alpha, using deadly force to make sure her message was received by the others. However, when a satellite crash-landed and caused a forest fire, the members of the communities closest to the incident rushed in to put out the fire rather than suffer a loss of their lands.

However, according to The Sun, Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero has stated that Alpha doesn’t care about reasons for breaking the rules, only that the rules had been broken.

“There’s a forest fire raging, they had to cross the border, otherwise, the forest fire would have wiped out one of their communities,” Nicotero said.

“But Alpha doesn’t care because Alpha doesn’t live by the rules of like, ‘Oh well wouldn’t that be sad if your community got wiped out?’ Because she doesn’t live by those rules. So all Alpha knows is they broke the rules. She doesn’t care why, it doesn’t matter to her.”

The implication with Nicotero’s explanation is that Alpha will find out about the breach regarding the forest fire at some point in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. And, considering that Nicotero directed the first two episodes of Season 10 of The Walking Dead, viewers are wondering if the breach will be discovered at some point in Episode 2.

Alpha already knows that Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) has already crossed over into Whisperers territory as the Season 10 premiere episode ended with the pair staring at each other. And, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, these two will be involved in a showdown at some point in Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

As to when Alpha will find out about the larger breach remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 13, with Episode 2, titled “We Are the End of the World.”