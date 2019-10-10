Zahara And Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stick With Their Dark Style While While Mom Angelina Wows In White

Angelina Jolie walked another red carpet with Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and the twins joined the group this time.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and a few of her siblings made another red carpet appearance with their famous mom. The continued presence of Angelina Jolie’s kids at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil movie premieres all around the world is giving the world an opportunity to watch the young Jolie-Pitts develop their own signature styles, and it’s clear that some of the kids already have fashion preferences.

As reported by ETOnline(via Yahoo), four of Angelina’s six children accompanied her to the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Wednesday — Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Zahara and Shiloh previously joined Angelina on the red carpet at the Rome premiere of the Disney movie, and the trio all paid tribute to Angelina’s dark fairy character by wearing black ensembles.

All four of Angelina’s kids kept the dark theme going in London, which is a family fashion trend that they started at the September 30 world premiere of the Maleficent sequel in Los Angeles. However, this time Angelina chose to stand out from her offspring by rocking an ethereal white gown featuring sparkly silver beading and a matching cape. A gold corset-like cage on the bodice accented her svelte figure. Her regal Ralph & Russo custom creation was complementary to the light green princess gown worn by her Maleficent: Mistress of Evil co-star, Elle Fanning.

For her third Maleficent sequel movie premiere in a row, Shiloh-Jolie Pitt wore black slacks and sneakers. She also kept her look casual up top, this time opting for a suede bomber jacket over a white shirt. Knox was dressed in head-to-toe black, and he looked sharp in his dark suit. His twin, Vivienne, followed her sister Shiloh’s lead with a more relaxed look, rocking a black jumpsuit and white shirt that was very similar to the outfit that she wore to the movie’s L.A. premiere.

Zahara, once again, took her style cues from her mother by going for a glamorous look, rocking a black and silver gown constructed out of a stiff netted fabric. The full, layered dress was strapless and belted at the waist.

At the premiere, Angelina talked about how much she enjoys attending red carpet events with her kids. She told ETOnline that she would feel “quite lonely” if she didn’t have them to keep her company, and she said that she has found that it is “never fun to focus on yourself anyway.”

“I’m also watching my kids grow up and watching my daughter put on a beautiful dress and figure out the right heels and all that mom stuff,” Jolie said. “It just means a lot.”