NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Trade ‘Would Seemingly Make Sense’ For Cavaliers, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

The 2019 NBA offseason featured several NBA superstars leaving their respective teams to chase for an NBA championship title somewhere else. Though all the big names on the free agency market have already found a new home, there are still a number of players who are expected to be moved before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. As of now, one of the NBA superstars who is being frequently mentioned in various trade rumors is Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After suffering a huge disappointment in his first season as the face of the franchise, rumors started to circulate around Kevin Love and his future with the Cavaliers. Love may have not shown any sign that he’s no longer happy in Cleveland but at this point in his NBA career, he will be better off playing for a legitimate title contender than staying on a rebuilding team like the Cavaliers. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, trading Love “would seemingly make sense” for the Cavaliers.

“A trade would seemingly make sense for both sides. Love, who once grew tired of losing on a dreary Minnesota Timberwolves team, would fit well as a floor-stretching power forward in any contender’s starting lineup. The Cavs have a collection of young big men in Larry Nance Jr., Jarell Martin, Ante Zizic and Dean Wade, who all need minutes to grow. Trading Love would also bring some serious salary relief from the $120 million he’ll collect over the next four years.”

There are plenty of reasons why the Cavaliers should consider trading Kevin Love. Aside from freeing a huge chunk of their salary cap space, moving Love would also enable the Cavaliers to give more playing time to their young big men like Larry Nance Jr., Ante Zizic, Jarell Martin, and Dean Wade. Love may have struggled and spent most of the 2018-19 NBA season recovering from an injury, but once he becomes officially available on the trading block, there will surely be NBA teams who are willing to throw away valuable trade assets just to acquire him from the Cavaliers.

Kevin Love would be a great addition to legitimate title contenders, giving them a floor-spacing All-Star caliber big man who can efficiently play alongside other NBA superstars. Some of the ideal landing spots for Love include the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Love admitted that he has heard all the rumors surrounding him since the 2019 NBA offseason and revealed that he’s currently prepared on whatever is going to happen. However, as long as he’s in Cleveland, Love said that his main focus is to help the Cavaliers return to the top of the Eastern Conference and win their second NBA championship title.