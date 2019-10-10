Fitness Model Jen Selter Rocks Crop Top And Tight Pants That Showcase Her Booty

Fitness model Jen Selter isn’t afraid to tantalize her 12.7 million Instagram followers with her dangerous curves. After all, the Instagram superstar spent a lot of time in the gym sculpting her curves — she wants to show them off!

Selter has been spending a lot of time this year traveling, hitting up several exotic destinations, and documenting them on Instagram for her eager followers. The babe shared several shots of herself looking stunning during a trip to the Amalfi Coast of Italy and then spent some time in Bali, Indonesia, where she flaunted her curves in a variety of bikinis.

In her latest Instagram update, Selter shared a picture of herself in an adorable outfit in what appeared to be another picturesque destination. Though Selter didn’t reveal the specific destination in the geotag of the post, there were stunning buildings behind her and she stood on a pier overlooking a body of water. Selter rocked a tiny crop top with spaghetti straps that clung to her curves and revealed just a hint of cleavage.

She paired the top with form-fitting pants in the same pale pink and lilac pattern. The high-waisted pants revealed her toned stomach and clung to her curves. She rolled the hems of her pants and paired them with some crisp white sneakers. Selter kept the accessories simple, adding just a pair of aviator sunglasses and a big smile.

In the caption of the post, Selter announced that she decided to surprise a fan in her giveaway contest and asked her followers to put in their requests for her next giveaway. The post received a ton of love from her fans and racked up over 30,000 likes within just three hours.

In addition to sharing their suggestions for the next giveaway, Selter’s followers filled the comments section with compliments.

“That outfit is adorable! You look so cute!” one follower said.

“Looking fit,” another fan said.

“Always gorgeous and fit,” one fan commented.

Many of Selter’s followers simply decided to leave a string of emoji in the comments section to express their appreciation.

Selter keeps her fans drooling with new photos of her sizzling physique and videos that highlight her insane body, but she’s also not afraid to share a bit of a throwback from time to time. She seems to particularly like sharing additional snaps from her trip to Bali, Indonesia. Just a few days ago, the bombshell shared a picture of herself in a minuscule white bikini and revealed to her fans that she wanted to go back to the exotic destination.