‘Vikings’ Season 6: The Mystery Of Floki’s Disappearance Is Explored As Actor Potentially Reveals His Fate

In the upcoming season of 'Vikings,' Ubbe is determined to find out what happened to Floki.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings was hard on Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard). Having lost his beloved wife, Helga (Maude Hirst), he decided to make a pilgrimage to a new location and start a colony that would be more peaceful. Taking a group of what he thought were like-minded people, Floki eventually settled in Iceland.

However, the ways of the Vikings were strong in many of those who joined him and deaths followed by revenge deaths continued as Floki tried hard to hold everything together in the new land. By the end of Season 5 of Vikings, he had struck out alone and was last seen inside a cave where he discovered a Christian relic. The last viewers saw of him was rubble falling down on him after a volcano eruption.

As Metro points out, the actor who plays Floki in Vikings has suggested via his official Instagram account that his character may not have made it.

“Who’s ready for Season 6?” Gustaf asked after posting an image of the new Season 6 poster of Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig).

“Floki might not have made it out of the cave but I’m as excited as the rest of you to follow the fates of all the other characters!”

However, fans are hoping that Skarsgard is merely teasing them and that Floki somehow survived the tragic ordeal, refusing to give up hope regarding the character’s fate.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

And, it seems that some of Floki’s Viking friends are also on the lookout for him in the latest Season 6 trailer for Vikings. The clip shows Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) trying to locate him. In a conversation with one of the people who followed Floki to Iceland, Ubbe is told by Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland), that he won’t find Floki. This implies that Floki has been missing for a considerable length of time now and that Kjetill, at least, has likely searched for him.

Loading...

As to whether or not Floki survives into Season 6 of Vikings remains to be seen and, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans now have a premiere date for the final season and can start counting down the days until Floki’s ultimate fate is revealed.

You can watch the latest trailer for Season 6 of Vikings below.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m.