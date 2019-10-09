Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Close-Up Selfie Enjoying A Melting Ice Cream Cone

Pint-sized rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast recently had her 3.2 million Instagram followers drooling because of a sizzling shot she shared.

The star, who many fans will also recognize from her role on MTV’s show Ridiculousness alongside Rob Dyrdek, shared a snap of herself earlier today in a black strapless dress with a tulle layer that flaunted her cleavage. In the picture, she posed in front of an ice cream truck with a cone in her hand. Fans loved the initial snap, and Chanel decided to follow it up a close-up that highlighted her sultry makeup, giving her fans a bit of an extra thrill.

In her most recent Instagram update, Chanel zoomed in close on her face for a sexy selfie. She was still rocking the same black strapless mini dress, as the neckline with a hint of cleavage was still visible in the shot. Her long blond locks were down in waves, with a strong middle part that made a style statement. Her skin looked flawless, she had a soft pink gloss on her lips, and her eyes were rimmed in dark shadow for a smoky, sultry look. She stared straight at the camera with her mouth open.

Chanel held a vanilla ice cream cone topped with sprinkles in her hand, her long nails visible in the snap as well. She rocked different colors on the tips of each of her nails and had the cone positioned right in front of her mouth for a seductive shot.

In the caption, Chanel quoted a song by rapper Saweetie. Her followers absolutely loved the post, which received over 7,000 likes within just 37 minutes.

“Those eyes,” one follower said in the comments section.

“Love your nails,” said another social media user.

One fan flirted a bit with Chanel in the comments, and said, “yummy… the ice cream looks ok too.”

“Can I have a lick?” another fan asked.

“Just way too gorgeous,” an admirer remarked.

Chanel is a total style chameleon who looks like a different person in nearly every shot she shares. Just yesterday, the blond bombshell shared a few shots of herself in an ethereal pink ball gown. A few days before that, she was rocking shorter, curly brown hair and lounging in a wild bikini.

Less than a month ago, she mixed things up again by swapping out her platinum blond locks for a dark blue shade that was totally stunning.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Chanel’s Instagram page to see what kind of look she rocks next.