Blonde Bombshell Casi Davis Flaunts Pert Booty In Curve-Hugging White Skirt

Casi Davis, a model with a bombshell hip-to-waist ratio and 1.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a new jaw-dropping display of her hourglass figure with her fans on Wednesday.

In the photo, Casi wears a curve-hugging skirt that emphasizes the curves of her lower body. The skirt also has a slit that gives the viewer a glimpse of her toned legs. She paired the skirt with a matching racerback crop top that adds a sporty vibe to the entire outfit. She accessorized her look with strappy white sandals and a clear plastic purse.

In the comments, fans raved over the outfit and two of those comments came from models who are also Instagram famous.

“In that all white when u feelin godly,” wrote Katya Elise Henry, a stunner with 6 million followers on Instagram.

“Look at herrr,” wrote Yovanna Ventura, a Dominican model with 5.4 million followers.

But her followers who don’t have verified accounts expressed their admiration as well.

One fan compared her to a celestial being.

“This woman is a goddess they wrote,” they wrote.

“You’re so beautiful and your body is so amazing,” another commenter added.

“On fire as always,” a fourth gushed.

Casi has become known for sharing photos of her enviable glutes on Instagram and this outfit is pretty tame for her.

In her previous Instagram photo, she’s wearing a thong string bikini that exposes her posterior and leaves nothing to the imagination. The selfie has attracted close to 50,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Those comments are filled with lots of enthusiastic adulation for her bodacious frame as well.

One fan was so infatuated, the popped the question in the comments section.

“I love u sm Casi pls marry me,” they wrote.

As TMZ reported, Casi Davis has had a pretty high-profile man in her life. She was once romantically linked to superstar Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2016. According to the article, Casi and a bunch of other girls met up with Cristiano while he was in Miami, which is where Casi is from. During the hangout, the Juventus F.C player singled her out for some affection and they were reportedly seen kissing one another. It seems to have just been a casual thing since there have been no subsequent reports of them being together.

If you’re more interested in Casi’s workout and diet tips than her love life, then you’re in luck. She has a YouTube channel where she gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how she maintains her figure. As The Inquisitr reported, she has a video called “What I Eat In A Day” in which she explains her food regimen. According to the video, she stays away from carbs, sugar, and dairy for the majority of the week but allows herself a cheat meal.

She also revealed that she does squats to maintain her lower body shape, with weights and sometimes without. She also includes a list of other strength training workouts that you can try.

To see more daily fitspiration content from Casi, be sure to check out her Instagram page.