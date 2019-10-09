Spencer Pratt Makes Shady Comment About Kaitlynn Carter After Miley Cyrus Gets Serenaded By Cody Simpson

Spencer Pratt is using Kaitlynn Carter’s recent breakup against her on social media.

According to Hollywood Life, Pratt recently seemed to take an opportunity to throw shade at his The Hills: New Beginnings co-star’s way. Pratt reportedly replied to a video from E!’s Instagram page in which singer Cody Simpson is serenading Miley Cyrus. The Inquisitr previously reported that Cyrus and Carter were in a brief affair towards the end of the summer. Under a black-and-white video of Simpson singing to Cyrus as the bedridden star looks at the camera with a hospital gown on, Pratt compared Cyrus’ new rumored love interest to Carter.

“Yah Kaitlynn def couldn’t do that,” Pratt shared.

Pratt’s short, but direct comment caught the attention of many of E!’s 13.7 million followers. Many followers replied to the star’s remark and shared how they felt about what he said about his longtime friend, Brody Jenner’s, ex.

“Spencer is still a savage,” one follower pointed out.

“Goodbye this comment has me dead,” another follower chimed in, followed by a crying laughing emoji.

Many fans of The Hills know that Jenner and Carter ended their relationship back in August. The two tied the knot in a non-legal ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018. More than one year later, the couple decided to break up and focus on other interests. One week later, Carter was seen kissing Cyrus in Italy. The two were seemingly inseparable until the end of September when they reportedly decided to call it quits.

The drama between Carter and Pratt was documented on the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings. Pratt shared on the MTV reboot that he felt as if Carter was holding Jenner back from being himself and partying with him and his wife, Heidi Montag, as he did on the original The Hills. The drama escalated throughout the season and Pratt referred to Jenner as a “puppet” on one episode of the show.

“I love my wife, I love my baby, but I’m not a drone. You can’t control me. Kaitlynn doesn’t like me. In 5 years of them being together, they have a lot of parties and I see a lot of people at them and I’ve never been invited to one of them,” Pratt said on the show.

While Carter is Cyrus’ most recent breakup, it isn’t the only one she’s had this year. The “Slide Away” singer is currently going through a divorce with Liam Hemsworth after one year of marriage. The couple was together on and off for 10 years after filming The Last Song together in 2009.