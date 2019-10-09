Fox News Poll Shows Dramatic Shift On Donald Trump Impeachment

Fifty-one percent of American voters want President Donald Trump impeached and removed from office, according to a new Fox News poll.

The poll shows a dramatic shift in public opinion, and voter support for impeachment has reached a record high.

With 51 percent of voters in favor of impeachment and removal, an additional four percent want the president impeached but not removed.

Forty percent oppose impeachment altogether.

In July, 45 percent of voters opposed impeachment, 42 percent favored both impeachment and removal, and five percent wanted the president impeached but not removed from office.

Since July, support for impeachment increased across the political spectrum: eleven percent among Democrats, five percent among Republicans, and three percent among independent voters.

Crucially, support for impeachment is growing among key Republican constituencies, including rural whites (up 10 percentage points), white men without a college degree (up eight percent), and white evangelical Christians (up five points since July).

Support for impeachment is also growing in swing counties where Trump and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton were within 10 percentage points. Since July, it increased from 42 percent to 52 percent.

Support for impeachment is not growing solely because the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry in response to Trump’s alleged pressuring of Ukraine, the poll suggests.

Fox News poll: 51% want Trump impeached *and* removed- a jump of 14 net points since July and a majority of the country. ???? These polls are moving against Trump quickly not just for the impeachment inquiry, but for removal as well. pic.twitter.com/YSmAPVRTC6 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 9, 2019

According to Fox News‘ findings, more Democrats favor impeaching Trump than consider his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to be an impeachable offense. Independent voters think similarly, it seems, given that 39 percent of them are in favor of impeachment, but 30 percent view the Ukraine call in and of itself as an impeachable offense.

Of those who oppose impeachment, 21 percent believe that the president did nothing wrong, 20 percent believe that the process is politically motivated, and 15 percent do not believe the allegations about improper contacts with Ukraine.

The president’s approval rating among Republicans is still exceptionally high, with 86 percent of the GOP electorate approving of his performance in office.

Trump’s overall approval rating currently stands at 43 percent.

Other key figures in the impeachment probe do not enjoy high favorability either. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff are both viewed more negatively than positively.

Loading...

Trump allies, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Attorney General William Bar, and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are also under water with voters.

The latest prominent Democrat to call for the impeachment of Donald Trump is former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden calls for Trump's impeachment, saying the president has 'violated his oath of office' and 'committed impeachable acts' pic.twitter.com/M5s2eyuvVK — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 9, 2019

On Wednesday, during a campaign event in New Hampshire, Biden explicitly said that Trump had “committed impeachable acts.”

“To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached,” Biden said.