‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: The Eagle May Be A Huge Star

The Masked Singer Season 2 continues to leave fans guessing the identities of the celebrities behind the elaborate masks, and this week could be the most mysterious of them all when The Eagle takes the stage to rock out.

Warning: possible spoilers below!

According to Heavy, The Eagle could be a really big name. Fans have already started guessing famous rockers such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Steve Miller, Kid Rock, Axl Rose, and Steven Tyler.

All of the mentioned names have had hit records and very popular songs over the years and it would be amazing to see grace the stage on the reality TV singing competition. However, fans have come up with some new guesses over the past few weeks while waiting to hear The Eagle’s voice.

Bruce Springsteen and Adam Levine have both been mentioned, as well as Calvin Harris. Alice Cooper is another popular fan guess.

However, it is Bret Michaels that seems to be gathering the most guesses from viewers. The original clues hint that the Poison lead singer could be the man behind the mask.

Gold Derby reports that The Eagle revealed in his first clue package that people will be “saluting him,” which could be a nod to Bret’s work Operation Homefront, a charity that assists service members and wounded warriors.

He also mentioned an eagle’s body temperature, which is 106 degrees. Bret’s Sirius satellite radio channel is 106. The Eagle also paid tribute to Arizona, where Michaels lives.

Meanwhile, three contestants have already been unmasked. The Ice Cream was revealed to be online video game streamer, Ninja, while The Egg revealed himself to be Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir in the premiere episode. Last week, The Panda was taken out of the competition and unmasked to reveal the famous face of Muhammad Ali’s daughter, boxer Laila Ali.

This week, The Eagle will take the stage with The Flower, The Fox, and The Penguin as they all go head-to-head to stick around for another week of competition, and one of the character’s identities will be revealed by the end of the episode.

Loading...

Meanwhile, this season of the show boasts a combined 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, 31 Billboard singles, 10 Grammys, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages, and eight divorces, so Bret Michaels or anyone else could easily be behind The Eagle mask.

Fans can see more of The Masked Singer‘s Eagle when the show airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox.