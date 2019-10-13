Marie Osmond Turns 60: Here Are Her Most Memorable TV Moments

The legendary star has logged a long list of television credits in a career that spans more than five decades.

Marie Osmond is celebrating her 60th birthday on October 13. And her life in the spotlight has given fans a lifetime of memorable moments.

The only sister of the famed Osmond Brothers singing group grew up in front of our eyes and has been a regular presence on television for more than 50 years. From television variety shows to made-for-TV movies, to daytime chatfests, and even a role in which she played her own mom, the Osmond daughter has done it all.

In honor of Marie Osmond’s big birthday, we look back at some of her most memorable television moments.

The Andy Williams Show (1964)

One of Marie’s first TV appearances was when she was just 5-years-old on crooner Andy Williams’ self-titled NBC variety show. The sole Osmond sister made a sweet cameo in a light blue princess gown to dance and join her famous brothers as they performed the song, “Lida Rose.” Marie, who went on to record her first hit single, the country music song “Paper Roses,” at 12-years-old, recently credited that TV appearance and her brothers’ influence for her own career success.

“If you really go back to the beginning, none of us would be here without the four original Osmond brothers. And they started on the Andy Williams Show,” she said.

Donny & Marie (1976)

From 1976-78, Marie and her brother, Donny, hosted an ABC variety show. At 16-years-old, Marie was the youngest entertainer in history to score her own TV variety show. The show featured musical performances, skits, and a guest list that included everyone from Little Richard to Lucille Ball. But the most popular segment was Donny and Marie’s weekly “I’m a little but country/I’m a little bit rock ‘n roll” battle.

The Gift Of Love (1978)

This made-for-TV movie was Marie’s dramatic acting debut and it also featured her first on-screen kiss. In the movie, Marie played Beth Atherton, an heiress who gives up her life of luxury to become the wife of poverty-stricken immigrant, Rudi Miller (Timothy Bottoms). The movie, loosely based on the classic O Henry Yuletide story, The Gift of the Magi, aired on ABC in December of 1978 at the height of Marie’s fame on the network.

Side By Side: The True Story Of The Osmond Family (1982)

Marie played her mom, Olive Osmond, in this biopic about her famous family’s early years. The project was a true family affair. The film featured Osmond grandchildren in small roles and was based on the book written by Olive and produced by youngest Osmond brother, Jimmy.

Maybe This Time (1995)

Marie was once a sitcom star. In 1995, she played Julia Wallace, a divorced single mother to Gracie (Growing Pains‘ Ashley Johnson). TV legend Betty White played Marie’s mom, Shirley, in this short-lived series set in a Philadelphia coffee shop.

Dancing With The Stars (2007)

Marie made headlines for her Season 5 stint on Dancing With the Stars, but it wasn’t for her cha-cha. The star famously fainted on live TV after dancing the samba with pro partner Jonathan Roberts, leaving the studio audience — and home viewers– in shock. Panicked DWTS host Tom Bergeron quickly cut to a commercial, and after a nailbiter of a break, Marie explained that she sometimes faints when she gets winded.

The Talk (2017)

After logging dozens of guest stints on the CBS talk show, Marie made her debut as a permanent co-host on The Talk on September 9, 2019, joining fellow Season 10 cast members Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood on the panel.

While she has worked everywhere, Marie recently told People that working on The Talk is “a joy for an entertainer” because the cast and crew are the best group of people she has ever worked with.

“This is the nicest set of people that I have ever worked with in my life,” Marie said. “I’m hanging on to them.”