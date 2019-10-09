‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Flaunts Perky Derriere In Cheeky Bikini

The beauty looked amazing in her barely-there bikini.

Maxim model Rachel Bush knows how to have a whale of a time. On Wednesday, the beauty shared a series of sexy snaps for her 1.2 million followers to enjoy.

The Instagram post, shows a soaking wet Rachel relaxing on a killer whale float in a beautiful pool. The tanned and toned model faced away from the camera, wearing a skimpy orange bikini. The barely-there swimwear put her perky derriere, ample cleavage, and long, lean legs on full display. Rachel wore her long, wavy hair down, giving the look even more sex appeal.

The photos appear to have been taken on Rachel’s vacation to Turks and Caicos in June. In a previous Instagram share, she posted a sexy slow-motion video of herself on the inflatable orca in the same two-piece.

In the caption, the 21-year-old alluded to her plans for her upcoming birthday in November.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post, as it quickly racked up more than 22,000 likes. Rachel’s dedicated followers also flooded the comments section with compliments. Quite a few even voiced their jealousy over the pool float.

“That’s one lucky pool float,” quipped a fan.

“I’ve never wanted to be a blowup float in my life…. until today lol,” said another commenter.

“I so wish I was that orca at this moment,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Unfortunately for enamored fans, the stunner is married to Buffalo Bills player Jordan Poyer. Last month, Rachel took to her Instagram stories to model a revealing pair of booty shorts in support of her husband’s team.

Despite being a proud NFL wife, Rachel opened up to Sports Gossip about the difficulties of being married to a football player. In the 2018 interview, she noted that prior to being a mother, she thought dating an NFL player was exciting. Her viewpoint changed, however, after she gave birth to her daughter, Aliyah, in December 2016.

“When Aliyah came in the picture my whole world flipped upside down! She’s the most precious little angel and my biggest blessing don’t get me wrong, but at 19 I wasn’t really ready to take on NFL wifey and mommy life all at once,” explained Rachel. “It’s something that I’m still working on and trying to perfect, it’s no longer just about me, especially during the season. All about Lea and Jordan now!”

The brunette bombshell also stated that she does not plan on having more children any time soon.

To keep up with Rachel and her adorable family, be sure to check out her Instagram account.