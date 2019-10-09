Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Serves Up Mind-Blowing Curves In The Tiniest Of Gold Bikinis

Aylen Alvarez has just put her mind-blowing curves on display once again. The Cuban bombshell — who has been featured in Playboy and Maxim — doesn’t update her social media all that often, although when she does, it’s a major treat for her followers. The star took to the platform earlier today with a sizzling shot of herself in a poolside setting, rocking a look that was definitely fit for the water.
Aylen’s photo showed her photographed in full length and standing on a sheltered terrace by a pool. The model appeared by herself, although, for Aylen’s fans, they’re probably not that interested in seeing anyone else. Today’s look proved just why this Latina is racking up the followers. Aylen flaunted her curves in a tiny and gold-colored bikini that was highlighted by a top that provided only minimal coverage. Fans got a good look at her underboob, the bikini’s spaghetti-strap design also allowing the model to flaunt her toned shoulders and overall torso.
As to the overall look, there was a chic touch that seemed to showcase Aylen’s ferocious curves despite how they were technically being covered up in parts. The brunette was rocking a sheer and net-like skirt over her bikini bottoms, the see-through fabrics doing wonders for a pair of legs already elongated by high heels.
Aylen posed for her photo with her long hair worn down, making a direct gaze that likely knocked her fans sideways.
As The Inquisitr previously reported, Maxim has given this model some pretty high praise.
“Not only does this brunette beauty have the most incredible curves on the planet (with the exception of Russian stunner Anastasiya Kvitko, perhaps), but she’s also the best motivation we’ve had to make good on our New Year’s fitness resolution yet,” the magazine stated.
View this post on Instagram
The Amazon rainforest is considered the LUNGS of the planet and does the critical task of providing Earth with 20% of its oxygen supply. It’s dense vegetation acts like a giant air purifier, constantly taking in carbon dioxide and giving out oxygen. Any increase in deforestation there would speed up global warming. It is our very governments who are killing the earth, to clear land and make room for animal agriculture. Brazil it’s currently the world biggest beef supplier, exporting over 16.7 billions worth of animal products annually. More than 90 percent of all Amazon rainforest land cleared since 1970 is used for grazing livestock. This is the cause of the rainforest fires! The good news is that it’s easier than ever to switch to an Earth-friendly vegan diet. Even if you do it in baby steps, go pescatarian first and lessen the intake of meat to once a week then once a month till it’s completely off your diet. There are plenty non-dairy milk options too! You will likely see an improvement in your health after a month, and your conscience will be lighter knowing that you are doing your part to help the environment and animals. #SaveTheAmazon @amazonecotourslodge
The report did mention “Russian Kim Kardashian” Anastasiya Kvitko. While AK is arguably curvier than Aylen, the Cuban has an edge on the Russian. Kvitko seems to be more about the curves than the muscles, although she is known for being quite fit.
View this post on Instagram
Top @fashionnova …Ive always heard so many stories over the years about how Rio was so unsafe, they will rob you if you wear a nice pair of shoes or anything of value. Once I got there it felt like a miniature San Francisco as soon you walked away from the beach a few blocks inland. Even some of the favelas are safe and they even welcome tourists. The only advice I can give is don’t let the media and hearsay intimidate you from traveling the world and discovering beautiful places and beautiful people.
Today, meanwhile, offered an example of how Aylen earns her cash. The model has been serving as an influencer for Fashion Nova – the affordable clothing brand is known for collaborating with models across Instagram, although it equally does so with celebrities. Swimwear stars affiliated with the brand include models Abby Dowse and Sara Underwood, while major stars such as Cardi B have full-blown collections with Fashion Nova.
Aylen has 3.4 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her account.