Sofia Vergara Knocks The Paparazzi Dead In Tight Jeans, Platform Heels & A Semi-Sheer, $10 T-Shirt

Sofia Vergara’s style is packing a punch these days. The Modern Family actress now has a clothing collaboration with retail giant Walmart, with the star now known as much for her glitzy red carpet dresses as she is her jeans. Of course, with a figure as fabulous as Sofia’s, it isn’t rocket science why the clothing line is flying off shelves. Sofia set Instagram on fire recently at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show in Italy, but today is seeing the 47-year-old rock a far more casual style.

As The Daily Mail reports today, Sofia was spotted knocking the paparazzi dead in an ensemble that was casual, sexy, and very affordable. Sofia was photographed making her way through streets and on the phone. The star was looking sensational in a tight pair of ripped jeans from her line, with the newspaper documenting the price tag to be only $27. Sofia had paired her jeans with a light-colored and semi-sheer t-shirt costing only $10, with hints of the star’s black bra visible underneath. While the outfit was super-casual, it had received a fiery injection by virtue of a pair of platform stiletto heels. Sofia was seen carrying a dark blue handbag with gold chains, plus wearing fun hoop earrings. The star also appeared makeup-free, although Sofia doesn’t need cosmetics to wow the cameras.

Sofia’s fashion line is frequently promoted over on her Instagram, with fans appearing to adore seeing Sofia being a brand ambassador. The actress’ fierce curves seem to fit every single pair she wears, although more revealing snaps of Sofia do tend to prove the most popular.

Sofia revealed why she decided to create the line.

“I love fashion, I love jeans, I love women. I like buying clothes and I have access to a lot of things, but I have always imagined what I could create at a lower price than what I already buy. I wanted to create a jean line because I think it’s one of the most important pieces of clothing every woman owns in 2019. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t own a pair of jeans,” the actress told PopSugar.

Of course, Sofia is not the only celebrity to have branched into clothing. Singer Carrie Underwood and model Jordyn Woods both have athleisurewear lines, with the same seen from Scott Disick and Justin Bieber. Khloe Kardashian also has a denim line, although her Good American brand also includes sporty items.

Sofia was definitely looking a knockout today. Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her Instagram.