Annette Roque, Matt Lauer’s Ex-Wife, Speaks Out For First Time After Rape Allegation

Annette Roque is speaking out about a rape allegation brought against her ex-husband Matt Lauer. This marks the first time that Roque has publicly addressed allegations made against her now-ex, who was initially accused of sexual misconduct two years ago.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, a former colleague of Lauer’s has revealed new allegations about what she says was a sexual assault on his part. Brooke Nevils was involved with Lauer several years ago, and the timing of their affair included a period of time when they were both in Russia for the 2014 Olympics.

Details about the affair between Lauer and Nevils have been previously detailed, and the disgraced Today co-host has acknowledged having an extramarital relationship with Brooke. Now, however, she shared via Ronan Farrow for his new book Catch and Kill that Lauer anally raped her in his hotel room after she’d done a number of shots of vodka.

Following these shocking allegations, Roque shared a statement with People Magazine through her lawyer John M. Teitler.

Given Roque’s silence in the past, it may not surprise people to learn that she was not going to dish on the dirty details of her husband’s infidelities or the allegations against him.

“In response to your inquiry, our client has asked us to tell you that now that the parties are officially divorced, her priority and only concern is for their wonderful children. Our client will make no further statements,” the statement reads.

Lauer and Roque got married in 1998 and went on to have three children together. The couple’s son Jack is 18-years-old, daughter Romy is 16, and son Thijs will soon turn 13.

Matt and Annette had separated and reunited at one point, but they split for good in 2017, when the initial sexual misconduct allegations against Lauer emerged. The pair officially divorced this past July.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Lauer has lashed out at Nevils over allegations that he anally raped her in 2014. She says that she had said no multiple times when he asked her for anal sex, and she detailed that she was too intoxicated to have consented.

Lauer sees things differently, however. He says that all of his experiences with Nevils were consensual. He refers to the night in question and insists that Nevils never objected to anything that happened that night. He also says that he was not aggressive with her.

It seems clear that Annette Roque is maintaining as much distance from this sordid situation as she can. She has typically been a very private person and it looks as if that will continue.

Lauer had been fairly reclusive after being fired from Today, but he had recently started to be a bit more public about his life. Now that these new allegations from Brooke Nevils have emerged, people may see him become fairly reclusive once again.