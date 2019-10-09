Nicole Scherzinger Shares Goofy Selfies From ‘The Masked Singer’ Set

Nicole Scherzinger is currently a judge on The Masked Singer and has taken time to share some goofy photos from the set of the show.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker uploaded two photos within one post, both of which included Ken Jeong, who is also on the panel for the show. In the images, Scherzinger is wearing her brunette locks down and wavy while wearing a red lip. She appears to have on a white garment with a shimmery pattern on it.

In the first selfie, Nicole is staring into the camera lens with a subtle smile. Ken, on the other hand, has his mouth wide open, acting goofy. In the second shot, they are both acting super-carefree, pulling two different funny facial expressions. Jeong has his eyes closed while scrunching up his face and Scherzinger is pouting in what some may say is a “stank” face.

In her caption, Nicole mentions that it surprises her that the producers keep letting her sit next to Ken.

In the space of 40 minutes, the post racked up more than 12,000 likes, proving to be popular with her fans.

“I’m in love with ur lipstick,” one user wrote, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“The real surprise is that y’all don’t have YOUR OWN SHOW TOGETHER!!!” another shared.

“You two are hilarious! Love you gorgeous,” a third mentioned.

“Hello, beautiful idol!! Love your look! Get it Scherzy!” a fourth fan remarked.

“I love to see you two together,” a fifth fan commented.

Nicole is one busy lady these days and has three jobs in the world of TV. Aside from The Masked Singer, she is also a judge on Australia’s Got Talent and The X Factor in the U.K., which will be a celebrity special this year.

For this reason, she has said in a recent interview with E! News that she can’t confirm if she will reunite with the Pussycat Dolls because of how busy she is, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Rumors of Scherzinger reforming with the group started after The Sun revealed that she had signed a multimillion dollar deal to tour and make new music with her original group members Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta.

“I’ve heard about those rumors as well. I cannot confirm those rumors,” she said.

“I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together. But I can’t confirm anything right now.”

To stay up to date with Nicole, follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 4 million followers.