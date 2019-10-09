Jasmine Tookes Wows In Stylish Bikini For New Instagram Photos

Jasmine Tookes recently spent some quality time with her boyfriend in Bali, Indonesia, and her fans were lucky to keep up with some of it via her Instagram updates. The model has since returned from her Southeast Asian trip, but that doesn’t have to mean she is done posting bikini photos.

On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots in which she shows off her incredible physique in a stylish bikini that highlights her curves. In the photos, Tookes is wearing a two-piece bathing suit boasting a delicate print of palm leaves against an orange background. The suit consists of a bikini top with spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and a boat neckline that showcases her cleavage slightly.

Tookes teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose straps sit high on her sides, while the front sits low on her frame. This style of swimsuit accentuates her model figure by contrasting her hips with her itty bitty waist.

The model accessorized her look with a few bracelets and a couple of gold necklaces. Tookes is wearing her raven hair pulled back in a tight ponytail, directing the viewers’ attention to her face.

Since going live, the post — which Tookes shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 73,500 likes in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 330 comments to the photos. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Angel took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Queen Jas,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a crown emoji.

“Body goals,” said another fan, following the message with a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Yes please heat up this fall,” a third fan raved.

In an interview with Glamour magazine earlier this year, Tookes opened up about a series of things, including her relationship with body image in an industry that can be so competitive.