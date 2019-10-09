‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Sizzles In Black Lace Panties And Crop Top In New Racy Snap

American model Bri Teresi, who rose to fame after being featured in Maxim magazine, is known to her Instagram followers for her racy pictures as well as her sense of style. Although the model poses in a variety of sexy and stylish photos on her page, the current week has been particularly delightful for her fans because she shared several skin-baring pictures.

In her latest snap, which was posted to her page on Wednesday, October 9, the model could be seen wearing a black crop top that she paired with black lace panties. To spice things up, the model sat on a sofa and turned her back toward the camera to put her pert derriere on full display.

The 25-year-old model wore her blond tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup to strike a pose. As seen in the snap, and per the caption, Bri shared the post to promote Manscaped — a brand well-known for producing men’s below-the-belt grooming and hygiene products.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. Meanwhile, Bri urged her male fans and followers to groom themselves.

Within two hours of posting, the picture has amassed over 5,700 likes and about 120 comments in which Bri’s fans praised her for her beauty and showered her with compliments.

The picture was also liked by some of Bri’s fellow models and influencers, including Hannah Palmer, Krystle Lina, Hannah Giraldo, and Kellan Hendry, among others.

“Beautiful, you should be the queen of some country,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are absolutely gorgeous, Bri,” another follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan expressed his admiration for Bri in the following words.

“Wow!! I do not get tired of saying that you are very beautiful!”

Other fans either praised the model by using heart, kiss, fire, and peach emoji or wrote words and phrases like “amazing doll,” “perfect,” “you are so sexy,” “gorgeous,” and “you look stunning.”

Loading...

Before sharing the current snap, Bri teased her fans with a set of stylish pictures where she was featured rocking a skimpy red jacket and black miniskirt that she paired with black high heels. The model posed while sitting on a motorbike, wore her hair down, and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour.

As of this writing, the snap has garnered about 8,000 likes and over 160 comments, where fans praised the model for her hot figure as well as her sense of style.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Bri was born in Silicon Valley and has been a part of the modeling industry since 2015. Quoting Maxim magazine, the article further revealed that the model is very ambitious and also possesses entrepreneurial qualities.