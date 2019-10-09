Marie Osmond Announces The Osmond Brothers Will Perform Together For The Last Time For Her 60th Birthday

Marie Osmond turns 60-years-old on October 13, and her brothers are giving her the greatest gift ever. The Vegas star has revealed that in honor of her birthday, the four original Osmond brothers will perform together live for the last time ever, and they’ll do it on The Talk.
Marie, who replaced Sara Gilbert on The Talk this season, made the announcement on the CBS talk show this week.
The Donny and Marie star told co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood that she owes her career to the four original Osmond brothers — Alan, Merrill, Wayne, and Jay — who started out on the Andy Williams Show in the 1960s. The Osmond Brothers quartet appeared regularly on the NBC variety show from 1962 to 1969 before younger brothers Donny and Jimmy joined the group. By the early 1970s, the Osmonds hit teen idol status with hits like “One Bad Apple” and “Yo-Yo.”
While Marie added that she had her first big hit, “Paper Roses,” at age 12 before headlining the Donny & Marie show with her brother in the 1970s, she said it all goes back to the four original Osmond brothers.
“If you really go back to the beginning, none of us would be here without the four original Osmond brothers…. And I have a birthday coming up … I asked them if they would come to The Talk, and the four original brothers will perform for the last time ever, for my birthday. Over 60 years in the business and this will be the very last time they will all perform.”
Of course, since it is Marie’s birthday, fans shouldn’t rule out a surprise cameo by Donny, her partner in the soon-to-end residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas.
Ahead of her 59th birthday last year, Marie revealed that she talked her brothers Alan and Jay out of retirement to perform with her in Honolulu. She called the concert a birthday gift she would treasure forever, but this time, she will get to be a spectator as they serenade her for her 60th.
My heart is filled with gratitude for all of you who have followed me along these five+ decades of my career. I'm planning my last 29th birthday ????… in Paradise! ???? Please join me in Honolulu, #Hawaii on October 13th for this unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime celebration. ???? ???????????????? Tickets will be going on sale THIS FRIDAY, August 24th!! ???? • I’ve spent the last 10 years celebrating my b-days with my brother @donnyosmond at @flamingovegas. While I absolutely LOVE working with my Bro and truly love our D&M brand ???????????? , this year, it’s my birthday ???? and I want to work with and pay tribute to the ORIGINAL four Osmond Brothers who started it all!!! ???? Without them, there never would have been any of the rest of us performing Osmonds! ♥️ • I spent my entire young life growing up idolizing these extraordinarily talented guys, who started as a boys quartet on The Andy Williams Show over six decades ago. I’m so excited to perform with them!!!! Merrill, who is the lead singer on all The Osmonds records, (100 million records sold by the way) is an incredible writer and lyricist, with an undeniable Radio voice; and Jay, Mr. Crazy Horses vocalist, was known in the 70’s as one of the world’s best drummers. He’s the one at age 4 who captured millions of hearts following the cameras during tapings of The Andy Williams Show. ???? • There will be a third, and special member added to the Osmond Brothers that night who will join Merrill and Jay on stage. My nephew @davidosmond! I recently accompanied him at the #DaytimeEmmys for his nomination as Host of @wonderamatv! David is such an amazing talent! I’m so very proud of him! Wait til you hear his opera voice in our special duet that will honor the kids helped by @cmnhospitals. • I’m also SO THRILLED to announce that Alan AND Wayne, who will come out of retirement as a special birthday present for ME will be joining us to perform one last time!!! I may have twisted their arms a bit… okay… I broke them! Well I am their only sister ????????♥️ • I’m so excited to have the original Osmond Brothers live in concert singing all their hits???????????????????????????? This is a birthday present I will treasure forever!!
Despite her long career with her sidekick Donny, earlier this year, Marie named another Osmond brother as her favorite singer. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live (via YouTube), Marie said her 66-year-old brother Merrill has the best voice of the bunch.
“My brother Merrill, he still has this awesome voice. He’s a rocker and he still sings fantastic. Donny, you know, is average,” Marie joked. “Donny’s very talented. They’re all talented in their own way, but Merrill’s voice is just still unbelievable.”
You can see the Osmond Brothers’ final performance on The Talk on Monday, October 14, on CBS.