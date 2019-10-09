Marie Osmond Announces The Osmond Brothers Will Perform Together For The Last Time For Her 60th Birthday

The singer revealed that the original quartet will come out of retirement to perform for the last time ever on her CBS show 'The Talk.'

Marie Osmond turns 60-years-old on October 13, and her brothers are giving her the greatest gift ever. The Vegas star has revealed that in honor of her birthday, the four original Osmond brothers will perform together live for the last time ever, and they’ll do it on The Talk.

Marie, who replaced Sara Gilbert on The Talk this season, made the announcement on the CBS talk show this week.

The Donny and Marie star told co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood that she owes her career to the four original Osmond brothers — Alan, Merrill, Wayne, and Jay — who started out on the Andy Williams Show in the 1960s. The Osmond Brothers quartet appeared regularly on the NBC variety show from 1962 to 1969 before younger brothers Donny and Jimmy joined the group. By the early 1970s, the Osmonds hit teen idol status with hits like “One Bad Apple” and “Yo-Yo.”

While Marie added that she had her first big hit, “Paper Roses,” at age 12 before headlining the Donny & Marie show with her brother in the 1970s, she said it all goes back to the four original Osmond brothers.

“If you really go back to the beginning, none of us would be here without the four original Osmond brothers…. And I have a birthday coming up … I asked them if they would come to The Talk, and the four original brothers will perform for the last time ever, for my birthday. Over 60 years in the business and this will be the very last time they will all perform.”

Of course, since it is Marie’s birthday, fans shouldn’t rule out a surprise cameo by Donny, her partner in the soon-to-end residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas.

Ahead of her 59th birthday last year, Marie revealed that she talked her brothers Alan and Jay out of retirement to perform with her in Honolulu. She called the concert a birthday gift she would treasure forever, but this time, she will get to be a spectator as they serenade her for her 60th.

Loading...

Despite her long career with her sidekick Donny, earlier this year, Marie named another Osmond brother as her favorite singer. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live (via YouTube), Marie said her 66-year-old brother Merrill has the best voice of the bunch.

“My brother Merrill, he still has this awesome voice. He’s a rocker and he still sings fantastic. Donny, you know, is average,” Marie joked. “Donny’s very talented. They’re all talented in their own way, but Merrill’s voice is just still unbelievable.”

You can see the Osmond Brothers’ final performance on The Talk on Monday, October 14, on CBS.