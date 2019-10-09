American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Flaunts Killer Figure In Barely-There Bikini: ‘Be A Beast’

Qimmah Russo has been working hard for years to get where she is today in her fitness journey, and it has definitely paid off. The Southern California bombshell has an insane physique, and she isn’t afraid to show it off on her Instagram feed.

That is what she did on Wednesday when she took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself rocking a minuscule bikini that puts all of her curves and muscles fully on display. In the photos, Russo is standing in front of a wall as she faces the camera, giving the onlooker a frontal view of her body.

Russo is wearing a black two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classic triangle top featuring invisible straps that go around her neck. The bras of the top are also connected through an invisible strap, which makes the bikini appear as if it was floating on the model’s body. Russo teamed her top with a pair of matching black bottoms that features the same clear straps that once again make the piece seem like it was painted on.

While Russo didn’t share what brand her swimsuit is from, a similar style was released earlier this year by Oh Polly and it quickly became popular among models and social media influencers, as The Inquisitr previously pointed out.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Russo shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 10,000 likes within just about half an hour of being posted. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 270 comments to the photo, suggesting that the post is well on its way to become a hit.

“That body is amazing Q,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of emoji.

“I’m omw to the gym now,” said another fan.

“Beautiful from head to toes literally,” a third fan chimed in.

In a 2015 interview with Body Building, Russo discussed her fitness journey, and described some of her favorite routines.

“I’d describe my approach as athletic-style boot camp. It’s a combo of strength training and conditioning. You don’t just lift weights or do curls; instead, you’re gonna be walking on your hands up and down the turf. The idea is to build up your entire body using a mixture of activities that allows you to attack it with several different styles of training. This is how I work out,” she said.