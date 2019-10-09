Mark Consuelos Admits Daughter Lola ‘Thinks I’m Obsessed With Her’ During These Early Days Of College

Lola Consuelos, the only daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, has officially been a college student for almost two months now. Based on some new updates from her dad, the 18-year-old isn’t necessarily getting too much distance from her family as she throws herself into her studies.

Kelly and Mark’s daughter is attending New York University, the same school her older brother Michael attends. Lola’s dad admitted to Us Weekly that he checks in on his girl a lot. In fact, it seems that Mark touches base with Lola so often that she thinks her dad is a bit obsessed with her.

Consuelos added that he is glad that both Lola and Michael have not ventured too far away from home for their college experience. Mark admitted, however, that he is not sure that his youngest child, 16-year-old Joaquin, will follow the same path.

While Mark is seemingly unable to let too much time go by without checking in on Lola, Kelly has said she plans to do things differently. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Kelly has said that Lola needs to stay at school, even when she’s tempted to come home, and she thinks her daughter was made for this experience.

Kelly had even said that she and Mark wouldn’t let Lola come back to the family’s home until the holidays. However, the Ripa-Consuelos duo apparently didn’t stick to their guns on that front.

Mark noted that this past weekend, the “whole gang” was back at the family’s home. Consuelos admitted that he remembers being a young parent and feeling anxious for the peace and quiet of having the kids grown and out of the house.

Now, however, Mark thinks the quiet is sad and he thinks it’s nice to have everybody gathered together again.

Lola might be hearing from her dad a lot and may have spent time with the family over the weekend, but it certainly appears that she’s enjoying NYU.

Consuelos recently changed her Instagram page from private to public and the family’s fans love getting the chance to see regular updates on the 18-year-old college student. She has not been posting all that often, but it seems she is keeping pretty busy with school, her dad’s check-ins, and the day-to-day world of living on her own in NYC.

Will Mark Consuelos start to back off on his “obsessed” frequency of checking in on Lola? Will Kelly Ripa step in and force him to give their daughter a bit of room to find her own way?

Fans love following along with all the stories Mark and Kelly share about their lives with Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, and everybody will be anxious to see what, if anything, Ripa has to say about these latest revelations from her hubby.