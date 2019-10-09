Blonde Bombshell Anna Katharina Rocks See-Through Red Bikini While Showcasing Her Rock Hard Abs

Anna Katharina basically lives in a bikini, and Wednesday was no different when she shared an Instagram photo of herself sporting a skimpy little crimson two-piece while flaunting her flawless figure.

In her latest social media photo, Anna is a total blonde bombshell while rocking a tiny red bikini with see-through cut-out elements. The model put all of her curves on display in the sexy swimwear, which showcased her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. The ensemble also put her curvy booty and long, lean legs in the spotlight.

Anna wore her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in curls that fell behind her back as she gave a seductive stare into the camera and ran her hand through her sunny mane.

The model also looked glamorous in full makeup, which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and long lashes. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude lip to complete the stunning look.

Anna seemed to shoot the photo in a wooded area as trees and other green foliage can be seen behind her.

Of course, the model’s near 1 million followers went crazy for the racy snapshot, which garnered over 6,000 likes and 100 comments in the first 2 hours after it was posted to the platform.

“You are so beautiful,” one of Anna’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Stunning,” another social media user stated.

“Yummy,” a third comment read.

“Awesome shoot,” another loyal admirer gushed.

As many fans may already know, Anna burst on the scene after she won a model search contest for Viva Glam Magazine. She later told the outlet that she felt so grateful to be apart of their family, but that she was nervous about the situation.

“I felt like I was joining a group of women that was good at everything, so that was a little intimidating,” Anna said of her first photo shoot with the brand.

The model also admitted that it was important to her to return to school and finish her degree before pursuing modeling full-time.

“I had to finish my degree, and then I could pursue modeling fullheartedly. I feel like people don’t take you as seriously when you’re in school. You kind of have to pick one or the other. I felt more comfortable finishing my degree and then pursuing modeling afterwards,” Katharina confessed.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Anna Katharina and her amazing bikini body by following her on social media.