Bang Energy Babe Hannah Palmer Bursts Out Of White Bikini With Girlfriend In Sexy Double Beach Update

Hannah Palmer is back on the ‘Gram. The Maxim model and Bang Energy endorser tends to appear alone on her Instagram – she recently blew Instagram’s mind in a pink latex bikini – although today brings a change. Hannah’s sexy double update today saw the blonde posing with a girlfriend.

Hannah’s photos showed her with fellow Bang Energy model Amanda Trivizas, who she also works with as an endorser for KO Watches. Today’s images saw them hyping the latter company, with the girls being in promotional mode for the brand. Viewers’ eyes were likely on the two hotties and their bikini bodies, though. Hannah and Amanda were both rocking white bikinis as they posed on the sand, with Hannah appearing to show a little more skin, as she wore a bikini top instead of the crop top Amanda opted to don.

A quick swipe to the right revealed some sexy cleavage-flashing, with Hannah somewhat bursting out of her killer bikini top and fans seeing plenty of underboob. The girls were looking happy as they soaked up the sun, enjoying a seemingly close bond as they hugged in the first photo. Hannah’s fans were likely grateful the update was a double one and that it included the model shot full-length. The star’s fierce curves were definitely on display today, although that could be said for nearly all of Hannah’s updates.

Hannah first shot to fame as a contestant in Maxim‘s 2018 Cover Girl search. The star didn’t win the prize, but her career as an Instagram model really seems to have taken off. Hannah did share what her aspirations were with the magazine, though, stating what she would do with the $25,000 winner money if she were to win.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same,” Hannah said.

“Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!” she added.

Hannah seems to be gaining popularity fast, as she now boasts over 800,000 followers on Instagram. She doesn’t necessarily post updates every day, but that might be part of her appeal. Fans wishing to catch the next update going live from Hannah should give her Instagram account a follow.