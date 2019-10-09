Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Abs In Floral Top While Promoting Weight-Loss Drink

Savannah Chrisley is showing off her flawless figure in another sexy shot.

The blond beauty has been posting on her Instagram account a lot in recent weeks, sharing a wide-range of images from various projects. While the reality star regularly promotes her two hit shows — Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, she also shares photos of her killer figure as she’s currently a spokesperson for the South Beach Diet.

In the most recent image that was posted for her 1.9 million-plus fans, Savannah channels some major summer vibes. In the gorgeous image, the beauty sits on a black and white cushion on a balcony that overlooks the ocean. The 22-year-old wears her short, blond tresses down and slightly curled along with a stunning face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Chrisley accessorizes the look with a few small gold necklaces and a pair of big hoop earrings. She shows off her amazing body once again while clad in a floral crop top that shows off her taut tummy and toned arms. On the bottom, Chrisley rocks a pair of high-waisted jeans and holds a blender bottle in one hand. In the caption of the photo, she explains to fans that she is drinking a South Beach Diet shake.

Since the post went live on her page yesterday, the model has earned a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 31,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While some followers took to the photo to let Chrisley know that she looks amazing, countless others commented on the diet. A few more simply made their thoughts known by using different emoji.

“Omg savannah u are gorgeous can we be friends dm me,” one follower raved.

“U look so beautiful Savannah,” another chimed in.

“So beautiful! I just had sugery so I just binge watched every episode of your show,” one more wrote with a red heart emoji attached to the end.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Savannah sizzled in another gorgeous shot, this time one that was promoting her collab with Rampage. In the picture-perfect shot, Savannah showed off plenty of cleavage in a low-plunging tank top that offered fans generous views of her cleavage. She wore the NSFW tank top tucked into her insanely tight, high-waisted jeans while she put one hand in her pocket for the pose.

That post amassed a ton of attention for the reality star with over 135,000 likes and 14,000-plus comments.