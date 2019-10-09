Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Abs In Floral Top While Promoting Weight-Loss Drink

Savannah Chrisley is showing off her flawless figure in another sexy shot.
The blond beauty has been posting on her Instagram account a lot in recent weeks, sharing a wide-range of images from various projects. While the reality star regularly promotes her two hit shows — Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, she also shares photos of her killer figure as she’s currently a spokesperson for the South Beach Diet.
In the most recent image that was posted for her 1.9 million-plus fans, Savannah channels some major summer vibes. In the gorgeous image, the beauty sits on a black and white cushion on a balcony that overlooks the ocean. The 22-year-old wears her short, blond tresses down and slightly curled along with a stunning face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.
Chrisley accessorizes the look with a few small gold necklaces and a pair of big hoop earrings. She shows off her amazing body once again while clad in a floral crop top that shows off her taut tummy and toned arms. On the bottom, Chrisley rocks a pair of high-waisted jeans and holds a blender bottle in one hand. In the caption of the photo, she explains to fans that she is drinking a South Beach Diet shake.
View this post on Instagram
Fall in LA = my favorite pair of jeans, a flowy floral top and a @SouthBeachDiet shake. Y’all South Beach Diet has helped me feel so great and I can’t say enough good things about it. Use my link for 50% off and try it today! www.southbeachdiet.com/savannah50 #southbeachdiet #southbeachdietambassador #healthyfallhabits
Since the post went live on her page yesterday, the model has earned a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 31,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While some followers took to the photo to let Chrisley know that she looks amazing, countless others commented on the diet. A few more simply made their thoughts known by using different emoji.
“Omg savannah u are gorgeous can we be friends dm me,” one follower raved.
“U look so beautiful Savannah,” another chimed in.
“So beautiful! I just had sugery so I just binge watched every episode of your show,” one more wrote with a red heart emoji attached to the end.
View this post on Instagram
Who wants to win a trip to my beloved hometown of Nashville? I’m partnering with @rampagebrand on an exciting two day trip for a lucky follower of mine and a guest of their choice! Come meet me at my @belk personal appearance on 11/5 and be styled by me in pieces from my #RampagexSavannahChrisley collection! Winners will also receive a two-night complimentary hotel stay in Nashville + roundtrip airfare (if selected entrant + guest are not local to Nashville) + $500 spending money. Enter to win by following the rules below. Good luck! 1. Like this photo 2. Follow @savannahchrisley @rampagebrand 3. Comment and tag 1 of your besties you want to bring with you! ????♂️ ALSO…this outfit will be available SOON!! Enter for a chance to win by 10/11/19 at 11:59pm EST. Winners will be selected on @Rampagebrand Instagram story on 10/13/19. Must be 18 or older to enter. Selected entrant + guest will receive coach class round-trip air transportation from a major U.S. gateway airport nearest Selected Entrant’s residence to Nashville, TN (if selected entrant + guest are not local to Nashville.) Visit https://rampage.com/sweepstakes/ for official rules.
Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Savannah sizzled in another gorgeous shot, this time one that was promoting her collab with Rampage. In the picture-perfect shot, Savannah showed off plenty of cleavage in a low-plunging tank top that offered fans generous views of her cleavage. She wore the NSFW tank top tucked into her insanely tight, high-waisted jeans while she put one hand in her pocket for the pose.
That post amassed a ton of attention for the reality star with over 135,000 likes and 14,000-plus comments.