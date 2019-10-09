WWE Rumors: Two Major Injuries Suffered By Top Superstars At ‘Hell In A Cell’

The cell turned its participants into its victims.

When it comes to the more unique type of wrestling match, injuries are almost an inevitability as the danger level rises. At Hell in a Cell, there were two matches inside of the demonic structure which put the health of four superstars at risk. Unfortunately, two of those superstars did not escape the pay-per-view unscathed as the night ended with them suffering a couple of major injuries.

There wasn’t much to card when Sunday arrived, but there were two championship matches set to take place inside of the cell. One of those matches had Becky Lynch defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks, and it ended with the champ retaining and the challenger with an injury.

According to Wrestling Inc., Banks suffered a back injury during her loss to Lynch and she was not medically cleared the day after. This is the reason that she did not appear on Monday Night Raw and she has been pulled from the ring for any upcoming shows.

There is no word on when Banks will be able to return to the ring, but that will be up to doctors and when they clear her. That could be the reason that WWE went with Lynch and Charlotte Flair challenging the Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championship on Raw.

Sasha Banks wasn’t the only superstar to suffer a serious injury at Hell in a Cell, though, and the other one happened in the WWE Universal Championship.

WWE

It was a match that ended in much controversy as the final result was a “Referee Stoppage” due to Bray Wyatt being buried under debris. While in that state, Seth Rollins continued to beat down on him from above which it led to the ref stopping the match and fans losing their minds.

That result may end up leading to a rematch at Survivor Series, but it remains to be seen.

Ringside News is reporting that Wyatt may have actually suffered a concussion during his match at Hell in a Cell. That specific injury has not yet been confirmed, but it was proven that “The Fiend” did suffer an injury of some kind during the match.

Wyatt did not appear on Raw this past Monday, but he was involved in a dark match segment after the show. “The Fiend” showed up in front of the live crowd to take out Cesaro, but there wasn’t much more to it.

Bray Wyatt may have been cleared by doctors since he did take part in that off-camera segment, but Sasha Banks is still awaiting her clearance from WWE medical.