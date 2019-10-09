‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Reveals Baby Boy Name She’s Picked

Briana DeJesus is a mother to two young daughters. While she is currently single, that doesn’t mean she isn’t thinking about the future and the potential to have more kids down the line. In a new report from OK! Magazine, Briana opened up about what she would name a baby boy and talked about her future, also revealing whether or not she wants to get married.

The reality show star already has two daughters named Nova and Stella. But if she were to have a boy, Briana revealed that she would name the child “Astro.”

The mom-of-two opened up about the future and the possibility of getting married one day.

“I think that’s every girl’s dream, white picket fence, white dress, married, family, kids. Yeah, I do…but not right now!”

Briana and her boyfriend, who appears on the current season of the show, recently broke things off. Right now, she is focusing on raising her daughters as well as other endeavors, which include moving into her own house. Briana has been open about the house which is currently being built and has been sharing updates with her fans via social media.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana opened up about her new home and revealed that it is actually for her mom. Most fans know that Briana currently lives with her mom and sister in an apartment. Briana revealed that everyone will continue to live together for a while.

Briana explained her plan for the future regarding the home.

Loading...

“My plan is to just have the house for my mom so that in the next 2 or 3 years I’ll buy a house for me and my girls. But I want to have my mom situated first before anything else.”

Briana is currently sharing her life on Teen Mom 2. Prior to that, she appeared on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. She was then picked to appear on the short-lived spin-off show Teen Mom 3. Briana joined Mackenzie McKee and two other cast members who shared their lives for one season on the show. Following the cancellation of the show, both Briana and Mackenzie maintained strong social media followings. When it came to adding a new cast member to Teen Mom 2, rumors swirled that both moms were being considered for the spot. Briana eventually got the spot and has been sharing her life on the show since 2017.

All-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on MTV. Fans can tune in to the show on Tuesday nights to catch up with Briana and her family as well as the rest of the cast.