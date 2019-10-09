Lingerie Football Player Kristen Strout Bares Her Booty In Black Thong Bikini & Heels

Kristen Strout is one of the hottest women on social media, and she’s been heating up Instagram with her racy posts. However, her 800,000-plus followers don’t seem to mind when she shows some skin.

On Wednesday, Kristen stunned her fans with a brand new bikini shot, which flaunted all of her enviable curves. The Instagram model showcased her lean legs, toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy booty. She sported a skimpy black-thong bikini.

Kristen’s gorgeous face can’t be seen in the snap, as she has her back turned to the camera. However, her back tattoos are on full display. In the caption of the post, Kristen reveals what her spine tattoo says, which is a message about living out your dreams. The tattoos on her arm, lower back, between her shoulder blades, and on her booty are also visible in the photo.

Kristen’s long, dark brown hair is styled in straight strands, which she is wearing down for the photo. Holding up her hair up to show off her back to the camera, Kristen openly flaunts her detailed tattoos for her fans.

Within the first two hours of being shared, the post earned more than 5,500 likes and nearly 200 comments. Fans took to the comments section to gush over Kristen’s incredible body and looks.

“So beautiful,” one fan commented.

“Wooow looks amazing,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Bootylicious,” a third comment read.

“Love it,” another admirer gushed.

Some fans may remember Kristen from her days playing in the lingerie football league. The Instagram model proved herself as a force to be reckoned with, playing the position of safety for the Orlando Fantasy.

Bikini Team reports that Kristen hails from central Florida, where she works as a model. The stunner’s Instagram bio reveals that she’s also a house investor and has a passion for cars, especially Corvettes. She also loves tattoos and frequently listens to rock and country music.

“Kristen is a tomboy and country girl at heart, loves rock music and rides a Yamaha R1 and owns a C7 Corvette. At age 21, she started playing in The Lingerie Football League for the Orlando Fantasy, where they chose her to be the one girl from the team to be both on the official LFL football and in their calendar. After that she started doing bikini contests, which ended up being the start of her modeling career,” the bio section of her official website reads.

Fans can see more of Kristen Stout’s sexy photos by following the model on her Instagram page.