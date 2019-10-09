Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Red Bikini As She Lounges Poolside

Tarsha Whitmore is setting Instagram on fire this week. On Wednesday, the 19-year-old model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to post an eye-popping photo in which she smolders in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination, putting her killer curves in full evidence.

In the snapshot, the Australian bombshell is seen lying back in a lounge chair as she soaks up the sun in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model is rocking a fiery red two-piece bathing suit that consists of a straight-cut top with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest. In addition, the bikini top also boasts a high-cut lower hemline, which leaves plenty of underboob on display.

Whitmore teamed her top with a pair of matching super high-cut bottoms. The piece sits high on her sides, coming all the way up to her waist, helping accentuate her full, wide hips while contrasting them with her fit, slender midsection. According to the tag she included with her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is from White Fox Boutique, an Australian brand of swimwear popular among social media models and influencers.

The model completed her poolside look with a white cap featuring the Coca-Cola logo in red across the front.

Whitmore is striking a sexy pose as she lies back with her knees spread apart. Both of her legs are bent back as she sits on her heel while shooting a fierce gaze at the camera. She is wearing her blonde highlighted hair styled down as the strands peek from underneath the hat.

Whitmore also has a full face of makeup, including bronzer and highlighter that contours her face. In her caption, she poked fun at her nose contour.

Since going live, the post — which Whitmore shared with her 556,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 5,500 likes within just half an hour of being posted, at the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 50 comments to the photo, suggesting it’s on its way to become a hit. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her insane physique and to share how they feel about the photo.

“[S]o hot babes,” one user wrote, trailing the comments with a fire and a heart eyes emoji.

“Perfect,” chimed in another fan.

“Wow oh wow my God you are something else,” a third fan raved.