Hillary Clinton Reportedly Pressured Ronan Farrow To Kill Harvey Weinstein Story

American journalist Ronan Farrow’s upcoming book, Catch and Kill, reportedly contains a few bombshells. One is that former NBC Today co-host Matt Lauer allegedly anally raped former NBC producer Brooke Nevils, which has pushed his former Today co-anchors, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, to throw their support behind Nevils.

Another is that Farrow was reportedly pressured by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to kill the Harvey Weinstein story into his alleged misconduct and abuse of women in Hollywood, which is revealed in The Hollywood Reporter report based on an advance copy of the book and highlighted by Breitbart.

According to the report, Farrow received a call from Clinton’s publicist during the summer of 2017, when he was attempting to interview the former Democratic presidential nominee for his foreign policy book. Farrow was also working on the Weinstein story at the time, and Clinton’s longtime publicist, Nick Merrill, told him that is was a “concern” for Clinton’s camp. Weinstein also reportedly contacted Farrow’s estranged father, Woody Allen, and asked for advice on how to deal with Farrow; Allen declined to do so.

“According to Farrow, Weinstein understood this report could completely destroy his life, career, and reputation (which it did), and so, the Oscar-winning producer went so far as to try to intimidate Farrow, using everything from spies to threats aimed at Farrow’s employers at NBC News,” Breitbart reports.

Farrow claims that Weinstein even went to NBC and threatened to expose Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct, although NBC denies being threatened.

Rumors have been swirling that Clinton is going to jump into the 2020 Democratic presidential primary to try and again take on Donald Trump. The president recently taunted the former first lady and suggested she try and bump current frontrunner Elizabeth Warren out of the top spot.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” he tweeted. “Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C.'”

In the wake of the Ukraine scandal, Trump has renewed attacks on Clinton and again brought up the email controversy — she used a private email server rather than the State Department server during her time as Secretary of State — that followed her during her 2016 run. Along with the new allegations that Clinton pressured Farrow to drop his Weinstein story, the former presidential candidate could face a greater deal of scrutiny if she decides to enter to 2020 race.