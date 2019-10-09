Pamela Anderson Smoulders In Sheer Black Lingerie, Sharing One Of Her Favorite Quotes

Pamela Anderson’s most recent Instagram shots is one of her hottest yet.

Ever since her Baywatch days, Anderson has been one of the most popular models on the planet. The bombshell has also posed for some of the sexiest spreads on the planet and one thing is for sure — pretty much nothing is off-limits when it comes to exposing her killer figure to fans. On Instagram, the blond beauty shares photos on a regular basis including a mix of current shots in addition to throwbacks. In her most recent photo update, Anderson sizzles in another NSFW shot.

Though the stunner does not specifically mention whether or not the image is a throwback, it appears to be one from her younger days. In the sexy black and white shot, Pamela strikes a sexy pose in front of a stone fireplace. The model presses her back against a chair, holding onto the top while floating her booty in the air. She rocks a pair of sexy black heels, planting both of her feet on the ground.

For the photo op, Pam wears her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail while donning a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and eyeshadow. Her amazing figure is on full display in a sheer black one-piece that leaves little to the imagination and flaunts her taut tummy and insanely toned legs.

In the caption of the post, Anderson shares that peace begins with women. The photo has only been live on her page for a few short minutes but it’s already attracting attention from her followers, racking up over 1,300 like and 16-plus comments. While many fans took to the post to let Anderson know that she looks amazing, countless others raved over her quote.

“Love you Pamela,” one fan gushed with a pink heart emoji.

“Queen Forever,” another fan raved with a series of pink heart and star emoji attached at the end.

“Love that look Pamela,” another Instagrammer confessed.

As previously mentioned by The Inquisitr, Pamela has been sharing a number of sexy shots for fans in recent weeks. In one of her sexier posts, Anderson held a cigarette in one hand and tugged at the bottom of her dress with the other. The bombshell left little to be desired in a curve-hugging sequined mini-dress that fit her like a glove and hits well above her knee while it showed off plenty of her signature stems. The top of the outfit also left little to the imagination as Anderson’s voluptuous assets barely stayed confined to the dress.

That shot racked up over 11,000 likes.