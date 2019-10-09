Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Incredible Curves In Crop Top & Tiny Shorts While Baking Muffins

The social media model looked smoking in the kitchen.

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou looked like a complete snack in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the stunner uploaded a series of sexy snaps for her 5.9 million followers to enjoy. In the photos, the blond bombshell posed in her kitchen, holding a tin of freshly baked muffins. The beauty flaunted her fabulous figure in a plunging white crop top and tiny shorts. Stassie’s ample cleavage and perky derriere were on full display in the revealing outfit. The stunner also wore a pair of teal oven mitts.

Stassie clipped back her hair in a messy bun. She opted to wear subtle makeup, including warm-toned eyeshadow and nude lipgloss, that enhanced her gorgeous features.

In the comments section, Stassie’s best friend, Kylie Jenner implied that the muffins were for her.

“Thank u bae,” said the beauty mogul.

Fans were also quick to comment on the post. Many pointed out that Stassie looked quite a bit like Kylie in the pictures.

“U and Kylie look so alike!” said a fan, adding a string of heart eye emoji to the comment.

“You look like Kylie Jenner here,” agreed another.

“Is it [just] me or does she lowkey look like [Kylie’s] twin especially in the second pic,” chimed in a different Instagram user.

Stassie’s seems to agree that she resembles her close friend. Last week, the 22-year-old posted a picture of the duo in matching outfits.

“My twin flame,” read the caption of the Instagram post.

Kylie also shared the snap on Instagram, along with a sweet message about their friendship in the caption.

“just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond,” wrote the billionaire.

Kylie and Stassie do appear to be closer than ever. While the pair have been friends since they were pre-teens, their relationship seemed to have strengthen after Kylie cut ties with Jordyn Woods, reported Us Weekly.

While ending the friendship was painful, Kylie believed that it was necessary in order for her to mature.

“She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else. I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her,” revealed the founder of Kylie Cosmetics on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The publication surmised, however, that Stassie may have replaced Jordyn as Kylie’s right-hand woman.

To see more of Stassie, be sure to follow her Instagram account.