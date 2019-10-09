Cheryl Cole Wows In Open-Chested Mini Dress, Thigh Boots & Black Choker

Cheryl Cole is back in the news. The British singer and reality judge is best-known to Americans for having sat next to Simon Cowell on The X Factor judging panel, although the star’s career also includes her days with the group Girls Aloud. Cheryl has been turning heads of late — just recently, the star rocked a completely see-through top as she attended a birthday dinner in London, U.K.

As the Daily Mail reports today, Cheryl has just been photographed in another wowing look. The 36-year-old star was attending an event at London’s The Roundhouse venue, definitely looking dressed to impress. Cheryl outfitted herself in a super-sexy outfit for the night that allowed for some full-on cleavage flashing. She appeared in a gold-colored, sequined mini dress, its plunging and open-chested design fully showcasing the star’s assets. Despite being revealing, the look was a chic one, with the long-sleeved number seen paired with thigh-high black boots and a statement black choker worn around Cheryl’s neck.

Cheryl was also rocking her bombshell light hair worn down around her shoulders. Her discreet and warming makeup accentuated her pretty features, thanks to her use of rosy blush, pink lips, and defined brows. The singer’s beautiful smile was also evident in the photos.

Cheryl previously made headlines both for being a mother and for splitting from former One Direction star Liam Payne. The former couple shares a child named Bear. The relationship proved to be a talking point for fans because Cheryl is significantly older than Liam, although it looks like these two are done and dusted as a couple. That said, the star has spoken out about possibly having more kids in the future.

“Yes, but you don’t necessarily need to be in a relationship. I’ve got a friend who has had two children using donors. Not everything has to be conventional. You can spend ages looking for the right man, waiting for the perfect time to get pregnant, then the right man might turn out to be the wrong man. There are definitely other routes I would consider,” the star told The Telegraph earlier this year.

Prior to her relationship with Liam, Cheryl was married to British soccer player Ashley Cole, with the marriage ending in a cheating scandal.

Cheryl now joins a host of celebrities around the world who are raising children as single mothers, such as Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Angelina Jolie. Fans wishing to see more of Cheryl should follow her Instagram.