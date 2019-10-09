Cheryl Cole Wows In Open-Chested Minidress, Thigh Boots & Black Choker

Cheryl Cole is back in the news. The British singer and reality judge is best-known to Americans as having sat next to Simon Cowell on The X Factor judging panel, although the star’s career also includes her days with band Girls Aloud. Cheryl has been turning heads of late: just recently, the star rocked a completely see-through top as she attended a birthday dinner in London, U.K.

As The Daily Mail reports today, Cheryl has been photographed in another wowing look. The star was attending an event at London’s The Roundhouse venue, with the 36-year-old definitely rocking up dressed to impress. Cheryl had outfitted herself in a super-sexy outfit for the night, with the cleavage-flashing proving pretty full-on. Cheryl appeared in a gold-colored and sequin minidress with a plunging and open-chested finish affording a super-revealing showcasing of the star’s assets. The look was a chic one, though, with the long-sleeved number seen paired with thigh-high black boots and a statement black choker worn around Cheryl’s neck.

Cheryl was also rocking her bombshell light hair worn down around her shoulders, with discreet and warming makeup accentuating her pretty features by virtue of rosy blush, pink lips, plus defined brows. Photos also delivered the star’s beautiful smile.

Cheryl has made headlines both for being a mother and splitting from former One Direction star Liam Payne. The former couple shares a child named Bear. The relationship proved a talking point for fans by virtue of Cheryl being significantly older than Liam, although it looks like these two are done and dusted as a couple. That said, Cheryl has spoken out about possibly having more kids in the future.

“Yes, but you don’t necessarily need to be in a relationship. I’ve got a friend who has had two children using donors. Not everything has to be conventional. You can spend ages looking for the right man, waiting for the perfect time to get pregnant, then the right man might turn out to be the wrong man. There are definitely other routes I would consider,” the star told The Telegraph earlier this year.

Prior to her relationship with Liam, Cheryl was married to British soccer player Ashley Cole, with the marriage ending in a cheating scandal.

Cheryl now joins a host of celebrity faces who are raising children as single mothers. Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Angelina Jolie are just some. Fans wishing to see more of Cheryl should follow her Instagram.