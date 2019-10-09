Kylie Jenner Shares Bikini Body Before Travis Scott Split: ‘About A Year Ago With My Baby’

Kylie Jenner has shared a throwback photo. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram earlier today with a triple set of photos appearing to show steadier days: Kylie was still dating former boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott at the time the snaps were taken. As the 22-year-old stated in her caption, the photos dated approximately to this time last year.

The photos showed Kylie enjoying the sun and sitting on loungers covered with towels. Kylie wasn’t alone, though. The star was with 1-year-old daughter Stormi, with the two appearing to enjoy a little one-on-one time. Kylie was looking sensational in a neon yellow bikini, with Stormi in a white swimsuit and a cute straw hat. Kylie was clinging onto her daughter and hugging her, with fans likely also noticing that Kylie was rocking bleach-blond hair.

A whimsical caption from Kylie queried how time passes so quickly – indeed, Stormi is growing up fast. This toddler now appears on her mother’s social media speaking: a recent Instagram story from Kylie showed Stormi working her way through an outdoor playground and talking to her mom.

Today’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 500,000 likes in under 30 minutes. Well, it is Kylie Jenner.

Kylie and Travis shocked fans by announcing their split. While talk initially took the form of rumors, Cosmopolitan reports that Kylie took to social media to address the situation, with what seemed to be words confirming that this couple is no more.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi! Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” the star wrote to her followers.

As to rumors, these continued as Kylie appeared to be in the vicinity of her ex Tyga, with media outlets exploding at the seams as they reported a late-night date. It looks like Kylie wasn’t in the mood to have fans speculating that she might be back with Tyga, with the mother of one resuming her social media statement-making to dispel the myths.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.” Kylie wrote.

Kylie is not the only one in her family to have split post-baby. Sister Khloe Kardashian is no longer with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, with a similar deal seen from Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Kendall Jenner is currently the only of the famous sisters not to be a mom, although she is reportedly not in a rush for motherhood.