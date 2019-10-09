Jeffrey Epstein Knew He Was Going To Be Arrested In July, According To His Butler

Although convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein avoided federal sex trafficking charges back in 2008 thanks to a non-prosecution deal, he was eventually arrested in July of this year for such charges. But according to Epstein’s butler at his Paris apartment, known only as Gabriel, the accused sex trafficker knew he was going to be arrested before it happened.

Per The Daily Mail, Gabriel said that Epstein called him and told him of his impending arrest. However, Epstein didn’t reveal how he knew, and it’s unclear if the FBI informed Epstein of their plan as he landed in the U.S. from France or if he got a tip from one of his sources in law enforcement.

Epstein’s arrest warrant was reportedly signed on July 2, and he was apprehended at Teterboro Airport on July 6. According to records from the U.S. Marshals Service, his official arrest took place on July 6.

Before Epstein was arrested in 2008, Palm Beach investigators found that the disgraced financier was always one step ahead of them. His home was reportedly scrubbed clean when they entered via covert search warrants, and former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter believes he likely had a mole within the force.

Former Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff John Mark Dougan echoed Reiter’s comments and suggested Epstein had sources in various departments that helped him keep his reported blackmail tapes out of their hands, Radar Online reported.

“It’s not really a question of who would have had access. The question you should be asking is: Who had knowledge that the search was coming? And the answer to that is the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.”

This is how men like Jeffrey Epstein (and I would argue Weinstein) went unchallenged for years… pic.twitter.com/OUGOSaWrl5 — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) October 7, 2019

Even after Epstein’s 2008 prison stint, he didn’t have any trouble jumping back into the business world. He reportedly began a new company in 2012 called Southern Trust that focused on DNA research and earned over $200 million in revenue from the venture in the subsequent five years. And like many things related to Epstein, mystery still surrounds it. It’s unclear where the money pumped into the company came from or why his customers chose to invest in it, given that he jumped from the financial services industry to DNA research.

According to podcaster and managing director of Thiel Capital Eric Weinstein, the current reports on Epstein focus too much on his sexual proclivities and not enough on where he received his vast amount of wealth. Many suggest that Epstein likely gained at least some of his riches by blackmailing wealthy people via his sex trafficking ring.