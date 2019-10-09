Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, Poses Topless In Suspenders For Racy New Magazine Spread

Gwyneth Paltrow is quite literally leaving almost nothing to the imagination in one of her latest magazine spreads.

As those who follow the Goop founder on Instagram know, the stunner usually keeps things PG on her page, sharing fully-clothed photos as well as shots of her kids from time to time. But in a recent interview and spread with the wildly popular Elle Magazine, Paltrow looks nothing short of stunning in a series of NSFW photos — including a topless one. The photos were shared by The Daily Mail and in them, the blond actress looks absolutely smoking.

Gwyneth’s most racy photo from the shoot was black and white. In the shot, the beauty stands front and center, wearing a huge smile on her face. The movie star wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved, closing her eyes and smiling big for the camera. She appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup including eyeshadow and mascara.

Gwyneth leaves little to the imagination in the gorgeous shot, going totally topless and covering her chest with a pair of suspenders that are attached to her pants. Another sexy shot from the spread shows the stunner rocks a black one piece swimsuit, showing off her toned legs for the camera. On top of that, she dons a purple colored blazer and some chunky black bracelets for the photo op. In the tell-all, Paltrow talked about her career and how her acting career transformed into the beauty industry with the launch of her company Goop.

“In the ’90s, when I was coming up, it was a very male-dominated field,” @GwynethPaltrow told ELLE. “You used to hear, ‘That actress is so ambitious,’ like it was a dirty word. My ambition has been unleashed." #ELLEWIH https://t.co/VAjqVW7W6G pic.twitter.com/xZjhPSoqwi — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 9, 2019

“In the ’90s, when I was coming up, it was a very male-dominated field. You used to hear, ‘That actress is so ambitious,’ like it was a dirty word.”

Loading...

She then shared that her beauty empire has been her true calling and that the company is now valued at over $250 million. The company has a little over a dozen people on their staff and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. And when she is not busy working on her booming brand, the stunner is usually doing some sort of wellness activity.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty showed off her amazing figure on the beach. In the fun shot, the actress played tug-of-war with a friend and looked absolutely incredible. Clad in a tiny black sports bra and matching, skintight leggings, Gwyneth left little to the imagination while flaunting her taut tummy to her 6.4 million-plus followers.

Fans can keep up with Paltrow by giving her a follow on Instagram.