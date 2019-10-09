Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, Poses Topless In Suspenders For Racy New Magazine Spread

Gwyneth Paltrow is leaving nothing to the imagination in one of her latest magazine spreads.

As those who follow the Goop founder on Instagram know, the stunner usually keeps things PG on her page — sharing fully-clothed photos of herself, as well as occasional snaps of her kids from time to time. However, in a recent interview with the wildly popular Elle Magazine, Paltrow looks absolutely stunning in a series of NSFW photos featured in the spread — including a topless shot. The photos were shared by The Daily Mail, and the blond actress looks smoking hot in the sexy snaps.

Gwyneth’s most racy photo from the shoot was black and white. In the shot, the beauty stands front and center, wearing a huge smile on her face. The movie star wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved, closing her eyes and smiling big for the camera. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup, including light eyeshadow and mascara.

Gwyneth’s enviable body is on full display in the gorgeous shot, where she is totally topless and covering her chest with a pair of suspenders that are attached to her pants. Another shot from the spread shows the stunner rocking a black one-piece swimsuit, showing off her toned legs for the camera. On top of that, she dons a purple-colored blazer, along with some chunky black bracelets for the photo op.

In the tell-all interview with the magazine, Paltrow talked about her extensive career. She also discussed how her acting career transformed into the beauty industry, thanks to the launch of her company Goop.

“In the ’90s, when I was coming up, it was a very male-dominated field,” @GwynethPaltrow told ELLE. “You used to hear, ‘That actress is so ambitious,’ like it was a dirty word. My ambition has been unleashed." #ELLEWIH https://t.co/VAjqVW7W6G pic.twitter.com/xZjhPSoqwi — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 9, 2019

“In the ’90s, when I was coming up, it was a very male-dominated field. You used to hear, ‘That actress is so ambitious,’ like it was a dirty word.”

Loading...

Gwyneth then shared that her beauty empire has been her true calling, saying that the company is now valued at over $250 million. The company has a little over a dozen people on its staff, where it is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. When Gwyneth is not busy working on her booming brand, the stunner is usually doing some sort of wellness activity.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blonde beauty showed off her amazing figure on the beach. In the fun shot, the actress played tug-of-war with a friend, looking absolutely incredible. Clad in a tiny black sports bra and a matching pair of skintight leggings, Gwyneth flaunted her taut tummy to her 6.4 million-plus followers.

Fans can keep up with Gwyneth Paltrow by following her Instagram page.