Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Which ‘RHONY’ Star She’d Kiss, Explains Why She Won’t Make Out With Kelly Dodd

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has her eye on a 'housewife' from the Big Apple.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke recently went public about the threesomes she’s experienced with her husband, Sean Burke, and after doing so, she spoke about her attraction to her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge. However, when it comes to the Real Housewives franchise, Judge isn’t the only cast member who Windham-Burke is attracted to.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on October 9, Windham-Burke revealed that if she could share a kiss with any member of the franchise, she would choose Sonja Morgan of The Real Housewives of New York City.

While Windham-Burke said she would kiss Judge “any day of the week,” she made it clear that she would never kiss her other co-star, Kelly Dodd, but only because she knows Dodd isn’t interested in doing any such thing. As she explained, Dodd hates the idea of females making out with one another and is simply not interested in hooking up with other girls.

“I mean Kelly’s hot, don’t get me wrong. But she hates it… [and] I would never kiss a girl who didn’t want me to kiss her. That would be rude,” Windham-Burke said.

As for the rest of the cast, Windham-Burke said she didn’t think that anyone except for Judge would be open to kissing her. She also said that despite the kisses she may share with Judge, she and her husband would never hook up with her because they don’t do that with their friends.

“We joke about it… and Tam was like…I mean she’s a friend of Sean. That would not be okay, but Sean would never go there. I would never go there. It’s fun to joke about, but it would never happen,” she confirmed.

Although Windham-Burke hasn’t made out with Shannon Beador, she has grown close to her and recently appeared alongside her on an episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show. As The Inquisitr previously reported, both of the women discussed Dodd’s shady apology to Vicki Gunvalson and suggested they weren’t buying what she said.

According to Windham-Burke, she and Dodd left the table after Dodd’s apology to Gunvalson and right away, as All About the Real Housewives revealed, Dodd “was not having it.” Meanwhile, Beador questioned Dodd’s intentions and wondered why she would have acted one way to Gunvalson’s face and another way behind her back.

To see more of Windham-Burke and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.