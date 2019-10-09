‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Tatiana Mityushina Shows Off Enviable Waist-To-Hip Ratio In Skintight Pink Dress

Russian bombshell Tatiana Mityushina gave her Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a skintight pink dress that showed off her curves. Tatiana’s alluring pose emphasizes her hourglass figure, a fact that likely triggered some jaw drops within her fanbase. She wore her wavy golden tresses off to one side and accessorized her look with a simple gold choker and delicate hoop earrings.

In the caption, Tatiana revealed that she wore the ensemble to an event hosted by the jewelry brand 8 Other Reasons to celebrate its founder’s birthday. The model tagged the brand in the photo which indicates that they designed the jewelry that she’s wearing.

She also tagged the brand that sells her dress, 4SI3NNA The Label. A quick search of their website reveals that she might be wearing their Soren dress which retails for $98 on their website and features a slit on one side.

In the comments, fans gushed over the 26-year-old's beauty.

“You are an angel,” one fan wrote.

“So so beautiful” another commented.

“You’re so gorgeous,” a third added before including a string of heart emojis to their comment.

“You are the best,” a fourth wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Tatiana has gotten these types of comments on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar feedback when she posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy hot-pink bikini.

“Summer is almost over,” she wrote in the caption. “Came back to LA and it’s kind of chilly here, to be honest. Are you guys excited for the fall or want summer to stay?”

In the comments, some fans answered the question, while others seemed entranced by her beauty. In a 2016 interview with GQ, she revealed that she reads her Instagram comments, so there’s a good chance that she’s seen all of these compliments.

In an interview with Frankie’s Bikinis, Tatiana also revealed that she was discovered at 17 years old when she was scouted at the mall. She has since had a couple of high points in her career. She appeared as a “rookie” in 2016’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Tatiana raved about the experience and it seems like it exceeded all of her expectations.

“Shooting with SI was the best experience ever,” she said. “They are such nice, kind people and we had so much fun! The magazine really changed my career.”

To see more of Tatiana’s modeling photos and selfies, you can check out her page on Instagram.