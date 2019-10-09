Brandy Norwood, 40, Looks Like Her ’90s Self In New Photo

R&B icon Brandy Norwood has shared a new photo of herself to Instagram and it seems she hasn’t aged a day.

The “I Wanna Be Down” hitmaker posed in a hoodie with her logo on it and a colorful Lakers snapback. Norwood has been sporting multicolored braids recently and had them tied up in this shot. She smiled with her head tilted to the side which showed off her side profile. She put her hands in her hoodie pockets and looked insanely youthful. The “Talk About Our Love” songstress looked very reminiscent of the days from when she burst onto the scene in the early 1990s. She has headphones wrapped around her neck and is stood around a lot of nature.

For her caption, she mentioned that Baller Bellys (the designer who made the hoodie), has her looking like herself from 1994 or somewhere back to the future.

In the space of six hours, the post racked up more than 19,000 followers, proving to be popular with her followers.

“OMG! I want that HOODIE!!!” one passionate user wrote.

“You don’t age so no surprise,” another shared.

“You’re a timeless beauty and talent. May the Lord continue to keep you!” a third mentioned.

“You looking timeless. Beautiful Brandy!” a fourth fan remarked.

“Looking all youthful,” a fifth follower commented adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

Last month, Brandy’s debut self-titled album turned 23-years-old.

In August, she was the BMI President’s Award Recipient.

Brandy hasn’t released an album since 2012’s Two Eleven. However, she collaborated with Daniel Caesar on the track “Love Again.”

To date, Norwood has dropped six albums since 1994 — Brandy, Never Say Never, Full Moon, Afrodisiac, Human, and Two Eleven. Four of her records have entered the top 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

According to All Music, she has had two No. 1 singles on the Hot 100 — “The Boy Is Mine” with Monica and “Have You Ever.”

On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.8 million monthly listeners who listen to her music around the world, which proves that she is still a popular act over 20 years into her career. Norwood’s most popular song on the app is her latest collaboration with Caesar.

She recently teased fans with clips of herself recording in the studio, per The Inquisitr. Fans lost their minds when they heard her vocals in the booth and took to the comments section to express how excited they were for a new album.

Brandy kickstarted her career as an actress in 1993 in the television series Thea. In 1996, she started her iconic role of Moesha Mitchell in the sitcom Moesha, which had a successful run of seven years and is something she is still remembered for today.

To stay up to date with Brandy, follow her Instagram account, which has more than 4.2 million followers.