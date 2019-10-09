Kurt Cobain’s Unwashed ‘Unplugged’ Sweater Slated For Auction Block, Cigarette Burns And All

Rare rock and roll memorabilia is highly sought after by both purist collectors and certain investors who covet such material objects that are likely to become more valuable over time. Among the most precious in this category are from those rockers who have died during their prime, with Kurt Cobain’s possessions being among the most desired.

On October 9, the Nirvana frontman’s well-worn olive green sweater has been slated for the auction block, according to Rolling Stone.

The garment was worn during the band’s Unplugged appearance on MTV in 1993 and was preserved in its original condition after Cobain’s parted with the cardigan. In other words, the item has never been cleaned. That aspect of the prized possession is reportedly imperative for garnering big bucks at auction.

Julien’s Auction’s Darren Julien told Rolling Stone that “it’s very important that we don’t wash it. The stains are still there. There’s even cigarette burns that you can see on the sweater.”

The cardigan last sold at auction for six figures some four years ago. Since being purchased by an unnamed businessman, the garment’s current owner put the sweater up for auction after being kept in a safe while preserving the sweater in acid-free tissue, as the source pointed out.

“In November 2015, Cobain’s Manhattan brand sweater — ‘a blend of acrylic, mohair and Lycra with five-button closure (one button absent), with two exterior pockets, a burn hole and discoloration near left pocket and discoloration on right pocket’ — sold for $137,500 through Julien’s Auctions, far exceeding the sweater’s pre-auction estimate of $60,000.”

The auction, which also includes one of the Nirvana grunge great’s custom Fender guitars, was announced about a week after another Kurt Cobain item was made available to the public. That item is his home which the musician shared with his wife, Courtney Love, and their daughter Francis Bean Cobain, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the family of three lived in the house now for sale at the time the Nirvana frontman — who had been struggling with drug addiction — died by suicide. He killed himself in the greenhouse on the property on April 5, 1994, whereupon Courtney Love promptly had the structure demolished. However, she went on to live at the residence for about three more years before selling their Seattle abode for $2.9 million.

Meanwhile, as part of the “Icons And Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll” catalog, Kurt’s green sweater, a grunge-worthy garment, has been valued at between $200,000 and $300,000 and has already received a $50,000 bid.

The great unwashed sweater originally owned by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain goes on the auction block on October 25 and October 26. Details about the auction are available on the Julien’s Auction site.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.